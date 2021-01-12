'We don't even eat the same type of rice': How Latino voters shaped the 2020 election from Florida to Arizona
Latinos were the highest voting minority group in the 2020 election for the first time in US history. But they didn't vote as a monolith.
The FBI on Tuesday said Washington, D.C., police arrested the Miami-based leader of the far-right Proud Boys days before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol because they had developed information showing he was among those planning to incite violence as Congress voted to certify the presidential election.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.
The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.
Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters
Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.
Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.
President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.
The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.
The fun care-free image Israel is hoping to project to the Arab world. Armed with social media Lorena Khateeb is from an Arabic language social media unit inside the Israeli foreign ministry. Her team’s mission: using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. "As you can see we are in Mahane Yehuda market. We travel to many places in Israel to show the real, simple life of the Israeli citizen and the coexistence between Arabs and Jews. This way we work as Israel's ambassadors in the virtual world and this is how we build bridges between cultures and nations, away from all the politics." The small team is spearheading a campaign via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to win over popular acceptance in the Middle East. But overturning decades of hostility is no easy feat. Despite Israel having recently secured landmark Washington-brokered deals with the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. An October report by the Israeli government found that during August and September more than 90% of Arabic social media commentary regarding the "normalization" deals was negative. Israeli officials recognize the challenges. The region has widespread support for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation or as refugees across the Middle East. Lecturer and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib’s take on those attempts. "Until now, not enough time has passed, and there aren't any studies that indicate a deep change in the public opinion in these Arab countries. I think that in the long run it (the change in public opinion) will not happen because of the reasons I mentioned; which are related to the selfish nature of Israel and the aggressive nature of Israel and how it violates human rights and international laws, and other laws which Arab residents in these countries respect." That foreign ministry's ten-member Arabic-language team includes both Jews and Arabs. Lorena went to Dubai recently and of course posted lots of pics on social media - saying she felt at home. Her team hope to convince the millions of Arabic speakers across the region that they’ll feel the same in Israel.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.
Khalid al-Qahtani stood in the arrivals hall at Riyadh's main airport on Monday, waiting to see his sister almost four years after a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Qatar split his family apart. Other relatives from other families clustered around him waiting for the passengers to get off the first flight from Doha allowed into Saudi Arabia since a U.S-backed deal reopened travel routes. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism - a charge dismissed by Qatar which said the move was meant to curtail its sovereignty.
Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.
The "armed and dangerous" men used an improvised rope made of braided sheets to escape.
Amid worry about renewed violence on Inauguration Day, the military's top leaders issued a written reminder to all service members Tuesday that the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week was an anti-democratic, criminal act, and that the right to free speech gives no one the right to commit violence. A memo signed by all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also reminded military members that Joe Biden was duly elected as the next president and will be sworn in to office on Jan. 20. The memo was unusual in that the military leadership, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, felt compelled to remind service members that it is wrong to disrupt the constitutional process.
“I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.
A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.
Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas
