Don't expect a white Christmas in Columbus, and El Nino is to blame for the weather

Don't expect a white Christmas this year in the Columbus area like last year.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) Wilmington office issued its 14-day guidance for weather, and it is showing a sunny 46 degrees on Christmas day in Columbus and is not predicting rain.

And the NWS is forecasting that the days leading up to the holiday will be similarly dry and above the freezing mark.

That forecast may be a warm welcome to those who remember the holiday season in 2022, when a winter storm dumped up to four inches on Franklin County between Dec. 22 and 25, which was the most snow on Christmas morning in Columbus since 1995.

How will El Niño affect Christmas weather in Ohio?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NWS Climate Prediction Center said that most of the country should expect above-normal temperatures throughout the week leading up to Christmas.

That's thanks to El Niño, a weather pattern that leads to warmer water in the Pacific Ocean.

El Niño, which means "boy" or "Christ child" in Spanish, is a general warming of the Pacific Ocean near the equator that occurs every two to seven years. Warm surface waters are replaced by colder flows coming from the depths, which changes the way storms travel across the globe between October and March.

It leads to abnormal weather everywhere, resulting from a "flipped pattern," in which the south is cooler than average and the north is warmer.

In general, expect less precipitation and higher temperatures in Ohio throughout the winter.

