'Don't fall ill': Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage

KRISHAN FRANCIS
·4 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Don’t fall ill or get into accidents: That’s the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country's economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies.

The South Asian island nation lacks the money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicine is also running out. Such troubles threaten to undo its huge gains in public health in recent decades.

Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations of supplies or the funds to buy them. They’re also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help out. So far there’s no sign of an end to the crisis that has thrust the country into an economic and political meltdown.

That means 15-year-old Hasini Wasana might not get the medicine she needs to protect her transplanted kidney. Diagnosed with a kidney ailment as a toddler, she got a transplant nine months ago and needs to take an immune suppressant every day for the rest of her life to prevent her body from rejecting the organ.

Hasini’s family is depending on donors to help now that her hospital can no longer provide the Tacrolimus tablets that she received for free until a few weeks ago. She takes eight and a half tablets a day and the cost adds up to more than $200 a month, just for that one medicine.

“We are being told (by the hospital) that they don’t know when they will have this tablet again,” said Ishara Thilini, Hasini’s older sister.

The family sold their home and Hasini’s father got a job in the Middle East to help pay for her medical treatment, but his income is barely enough.

Cancer hospitals, too, are struggling to maintain stocks of essential drugs to ensure uninterrupted treatment.

“Don’t get ill, don’t get injured, don’t do anything that will make you go to a hospital for treatment unnecessarily,” said Samath Dharmaratne, president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association.

“That is how I can explain it; this is a serious situation.”

Dr. Charles Nugawela, who heads a kidney hospital in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, said his hospital has kept running thanks to the largesse of donors but has resorted to providing medicine only to patients whose illness has advanced to the stage where they need dialysis.

Nugawela worries the hospital might have to put off all but the most urgent surgeries because of a shortage of suture materials.

The Sri Lanka College of Oncologists gave a list of drugs to the Health Ministry that “are very essential, that all hospitals have to have all the time so that we could provide cancer treatment without any interruption,” said Dr. Nadarajah Jeyakumaran, who heads the college.

But the government is having a hard time providing them, he said.

And it’s not just medicine. Patients having chemotherapy are susceptible to infections and can’t eat normally but hospitals don’t have enough food supplements, Jeyakumaran said.

The situation threatens to bring on a health emergency at a time when the country is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals lack drugs for rabies, epilepsy and sexually transmitted diseases. Labs don't have enough of the reagents needed to run full blood count tests. Items like suture material, cotton socks for surgery, supplies for blood transfusions, even cotton wool and gauze are running short.

“If you are handling animals, be careful. If you get bitten and you need surgery and you get rabies, we don’t have adequate antiserum and rabies vaccines,” said Dr. Surantha Perera, vice president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association.

The association is trying to help patients by seeking donations through personal contacts and from Sri Lankans living overseas, Perera said.

Dhamaratne, the association president, said if things don’t improve doctors may be forced to choose which patients get treatment.

It’s a reversal of decades of improvements thanks to a universal health care system that has raised many measures of health to the levels of much wealthier nations.

Sri Lanka’s infant mortality rate, at just under 7 per 1,000 live births, is not far from the U.S., with 5 per 1,000 live births, or Japan’s 1.6. Its maternal mortality rate of near 30 per 100,000 compares well with most developing countries. The U.S. rate is 19, while Japan's is 5.

Life expectancy had risen to nearly 75 years by 2016 from under 72 years in 2000.

The country has managed to eliminate malaria, polio, leprosy, the tropical parasitic disease filariasis commonly known as elephantiasis, and most other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has appealed for help, and the U.S., Japan, India and other countries have pledged funds and other humanitarian support. That aid and more from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other agencies will ensure medical supplies until the end of next year, Wickremesinghe recently told lawmakers.

But in the hospital wards and operating rooms, the situation seems much less reassuring and it threatens to erode public trust in the health system, Dhamaratne said.

“Compared to COVID, as a health emergency today's situation is far, far worse," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM

    Sri Lanka’s lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled Tuesday to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse. Suffering from severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister in the most dramatic day of a three-month crisis. Both officials agreed to concede to demands they resign: Rajapaksa promised to step down Wednesday, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

  • UN limits aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months in a Russian win

    The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Tuesday extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest for just six months in a victory for Russia. The three veto-wielding council members had backed a resolution for a year-long extension that was supported by almost the entire 15-member council but vetoed by Russia last Friday. Ireland and Norway, which sponsored the vetoed resolution, circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through Turkey's Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10.

  • Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

    Japanese bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as his funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination shocked the nation. Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago for health reasons. Hundreds of people, some in formal dark suits, filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe, whose nationalistic views drove the governing party's conservative policies.

  • Israel grants more Palestinian permits ahead of Biden visit

    Israel said Tuesday it would increase the number of work permits issued to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and allow thousands more Palestinians to gain legal status ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the region later this week. Israel portrays such moves as confidence-building measures aimed at reducing tensions. Critics say they merely entrench its 55-year military rule over millions of Palestinians in the absence of any peace process.

  • European Central Bank head targeted in hacking attempt

    The European Central Bank said Tuesday that its president, Christine Lagarde, was targeted in a hacking attempt but no information was compromised. The attempt took place “recently,” the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said in an emailed response to a query about a report by Business Insider. Business Insider reported, without naming sources, that Lagarde was contacted by text message from what appeared to be former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone number by someone claiming that Merkel wanted to communicate with her by WhatsApp because that would be more secure.

  • With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead

    For more than two years, the Biden administration has said that Palestinians are entitled to the same measure of “freedom, security and prosperity” enjoyed by Israelis. Instead, they've gotten U.S. aid and permits to work inside Israel and its Jewish settlements. The inconsistency is likely to come up when President Joe Biden visits Israel and the occupied West Bank this week for the first time since assuming office.

  • Poland, Israel improve ties as ambassador starts work

    Poland and Israel have taken a step toward normalizing diplomatic ties, the Polish president said Tuesday, as the Israeli ambassador officially presented his credentials in Warsaw. President Andrzej Duda tweeted that he and Israeli President Issac Herzog have “agreed that it's time to return to normal relations.”

  • Judge won't delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon

    A federal judge on Monday declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week despite telling the House committee late Saturday that he is now prepared to testify. It's unclear whether Bannon will again decline to appear before the committee with the trial pending.

  • Shop Wayfair Prime Day deals—save on All-Clad, KitchenAid, Le Creuset and more

    Wayfair is offering huge markdowns rivaling Amazon Prime Day 2022. Shop now and save on the best kitchen tools and home essentials.

  • Kevin Durant trade live updates: Brooklyn Nets speculation, rumors, news, trade reports

    Where will Kevin Durant end up playing in 2022? Follow our NBA trade updates surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star.

  • The great hydration myth debunked

    Can we talk about the ‘h’ word? No, not heatwave. Hydration. Though the two are certainly interlinked. Dehydration is – unequivocally - dangerous. Water, meanwhile, is the stuff of life. And never more so than in the midst of a heatwave, when we all tend to – how can I put this decorously? - glow a little. Perspire more, and you lose more fluids, so your body needs more water.

  • Mom begs nurse to check cervix during labor, then makes shocking discovery under bedsheet: ‘Listen to your body, ladies’

    She tried to warn the nurse, but no one listened.

  • ‘This woman is harassing me for breastfeeding my husband’: TikToker shames mom for ‘nasty’ mastitis remedy

    "She's been leaving me hate comments for days on end..."

  • If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

    Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.

  • The Truth Behind Omicron’s BA.5 Subvariant Outdoor Transmission, Per Experts

    The COVID-19 subvariant of Omicron, BA.5, is spreading quickly in the U.S. But can you get BA.5 outdoors? Infectious disease experts explain.

  • An Omicron vaccine is coming. Should you wait for it—or get your next booster now amid BA.5’s surge?

    With Omicron subvariant BA.5 on the rise, many Americans are debating how best to protect themselves. Here's what experts say.

  • Hospital-acquired pneumonia is killing patients. There's a simple way to stop it.

    Pneumonia among hospital patients kills up to 30% of those infected while in the hospital. Toothbrushing a patient's teeth is a simple way to reduce risk.

  • Cancer fears plague residents of US region polluted by ‘forever chemicals’

    Exposure to harmful PFAS remains almost impossible to escape – particularly for the people of the Cape Fear River basin

  • The rise of a new ‘Deltacron’? BA.5 combines the worst traits of Omicron with the potential for severity reminiscent of Delta, experts say

    BA.5 takes some of Omicron’s worst traits—transmissibility and immune evasion—to a new level. But it also combines them with a penchant for affecting the lungs reminiscent of Delta.

  • Stunning spread of BA.5 shows why this California COVID wave is so different

    Compared with its ancestors, the latest Omicron subvariant, BA.5, may have an enhanced ability to create a numerous copies of the coronavirus once it gets into human cells.