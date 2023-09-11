'Don't fall for this.' Rochester woman warns of scam impersonating sheriff's deputies

The voicemail left for Dr. Elizabeth Murray said the caller had to speak to her "urgently" about a "civil matter."

Murray, 48, of Rochester, cautiously called back, and, after a few moments of phone tag, reached a person who claimed to be from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. They said there were federal warrants issued for Murray's arrest because she did not show for jury duty that morning.

Except, Murray had just been called for jury duty about a year prior.

"I said, 'I was not aware that I was supposed to serve jury duty today,'" Murray said. "In fact, I was called for jury duty not that long ago so my understanding is I will not get called back for a number of years."

What Murray encountered was the beginning of a scam call that's been making the rounds in Rochester and beyond. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Monroe County Sheriff's Office put out warnings about similar scams Aug. 30.

The scammer on the other end of the line eventually asked her to drive to 130 Plymouth Ave., the county jail in downtown Rochester, to resolve the issue. But, he instructed her, she could not speak with anyone because the judge had supposedly issued a gag order and they would arrest her for violating the order. She declined to do any of this, and the scammer abruptly hung up.

Scam alert #ROC: My husband forwarded me a voicemail he received stating it was the @monroesheriffny looking to speak w me urgently about a civil manner. Very scratchy recording, couldn’t hear the person’s name. 🧵 — Dr. Elizabeth Murray (@DocEMurray) September 5, 2023

How the scam works

The FTC's warning outlines a similar scenario to Murray's.

A "sheriff's deputy," in an urgent tone, will say you missed a court date where you were expected to give an expert testimony, the warning reads. The scams, the FTC said, are targeting doctors, physician assistants and nurses.

The Federal Trade Commission and Monroe County Sheriff's Office sent out warnings at the end of August about scams impersonating sheriff's officers.

The scammers, who may use officers' real names or fake caller ID, then instruct you to pay a fine in cash or gift cards in person to a judge at the courthouse or you will be arrested. They often insist you remain on the phone with them while you load money onto the gift cards.

Like Murray, they may threaten to arrest you if you hang up the phone too.

Once the cards are purchased, the FTC said scammers then claim the judge can't meet with you but the fine can be paid if the number on the back of the gift card is read to them.

In Murray's instance, there was no mention of any gift cards and she was unsure of what the final result might have been.

"I didn't know if the long game was to get me out of my house, were they going to try to rob my house?" Murray said. "What happens at 130 Plymouth if you actually get there?"

MCSO is investigating several reports of a telephone scam where unknown individuals are calling people and impersonating deputies. The individuals who are impersonating police officers threaten legal repercussions if the victim does not pay a fine or a bond.



Law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/10D22Hw4qe — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) August 29, 2023

What you should do if you get a call

Murray knew from the beginning the people she was speaking with were scammers because of her experience with the judicial system. But for others who find themselves in these situations, it can be a terrifying experience.

The best thing to do is not answer any numbers you don't know, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Deputy Brendan Hurley said.

But if you find yourself in a similar situation, Hurley says to slow down . Scammers are playing on people's fear, he said, and they want you to make quick, irrational decisions.

Once you know it's a scam, Hurley said to hang up and call 911 because it is the easiest and fastest way to get in touch with someone. There won't always be someone sitting in front of the phone at the sheriff's office and 911 is universal and can get you in touch with the closest officers to you.

If you truly have a warrant, Hurley said officers will most likely come find you, not call you, and they definitely won't ask for money.

"The lengths they went to to continue the façade says to me that this must be working for them," Murray said. "We gotta get the word out so people know — don't fall for this."

