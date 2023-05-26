Don't feeling cooking this Memorial Day? These restaurants are open

Memorial Day is here.

While the holiday is all about honoring U.S. military personnel who’ve lost their lives in service to their country, it's also a time to come together with family and friends to kick off the summer season.

Sure, firing up the grill and hosting a backyard barbecue is fun and all, but the grocery shopping, cooking and cleaning that comes with it is anything but.

And since we all know how fast the workweek approaches, why not skip the hassle and go out to eat instead?

Whether you're in the mood for a sit-down steak dinner or prefer a quick trip through the drive-thru on your way to a Memorial Day parade, there's bound to be a restaurant or two in this collection of eateries that strikes your fancy. (We're talking staples like California Pizza Kitchen, Cracker Barrel, McDonald's and Starbucks.)

Opening and closing hours vary by location, so don't forget to check with your local restaurant before heading out the door. And if you're planning on running errands while you're on the road, be sure to confirm the Memorial Day hours for Walmart, Target and any other stops along the way.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s restaurants will be open with regular business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Memorial Day. However, store hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours before visiting. You can find local restaurant hours here.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze restaurants are open during regular business hours on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins store hours vary by location. While many locations will be open on Memorial Day, guests are encouraged to check the mobile app, website or call ahead to confirm if their local store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Benihana

Benihana restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse locations will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans restaurants will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Boston Market

Boston Market restaurants are open on Memorial DAy. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on Memorial Day. However, hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Burger King

Many Burger King restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. However, guests are encouraged to check local hours before going as some stores may be closed for the holiday. Find local restaurant hours here.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chart House

Chart House restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants will be open during regular business hours on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open for business on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chili’s

Chili’s restaurants will be open on Memorial Day during normal business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Chipotle

Chipotle restaurants will be open during normal hours (10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time) on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open during regular business hours, which vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Denny’s

Denny’s restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dos Caminos

Dos Caminos restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dunkin’

Many locations will be open on Memorial Day, however guests are encouraged to check local hours to confirm if their store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location, so guests should call ahead to confirm hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

IHOP

IHOP restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Guests should check with their local IHOP restaurant as hours will vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s hours vary by location. While many Jimmy John’s locations will be open on Memorial Day, guests are encouraged to check the Jimmy John’s app or website to confirm local store hours before visiting. Find local restaurants here.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

A majority of restaurants will be open on Memorial Day, however, KFC recommends checking directly with your nearest location to confirm hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Landry’s Seafood

Landry’s Seafood restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Mastro’s Restaurants

Mastro’s Restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

McDonalds

Most U.S. restaurants will be open, but hours may vary by location. McDonald’s recommends checking the website to confirm local hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Melting Pot

Melting Pot restaurants will be will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurants and hours here.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner restaurants will open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. Guests with a valid medical, state or federal service ID get a Heroes Discount of 10% off their entire check. Find local restaurant hours here.

Panera

Most Panera cafes will be open on Memorial Day. Guests are encouraged to contact their local cafés for detailed hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Popeyes

Popeyes restaurant hours vary by franchised location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Rainforest Café

Rainforest Café restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Red Lobster

Most Red Lobster restaurants will be open during regular business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 restaurants will be open for Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Sonic

A majority of Sonic’s drive-ins are owned by local franchisees, so holiday schedules vary. However, some locations will be open on Memorial Day. Guest are encouraged to check the website or Sonic app to check local hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Starbucks

Starbucks store hours will vary by location. While many locations may be open, guests should confirm specific store hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Smashburger

Smashburger will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Subway

Subway sandwich stores will be open on Memorial Day. Openings, closings and hours vary by location. Call ahead or find local restaurant hours here.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell restaurants will be open during regular business hours on Memorial Day. Find restaurant hours here.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be open on Memorial Day, but hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to call for specific hours of operation. Find local restaurant hours here.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Friday's is open on Memorial Day. Restaurant hours vary by location, so TGI Fridays recommends calling ahead for exact hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will be open on Memorial Day Find local restaurant hours here.

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Check local restaurants for specific hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

The Palm

The Palm restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Find local restaurant hours here.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Uno Pizzeria & Grills

Uno Pizzeria & Grills restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Confirm your local restaurant hours before going. Find local restaurant hours here.

Whataburger

Whataburger restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. All locations are open 24/7. Find local restaurant hours here.

Wendy’s

Most Wendy’s locations will be open on Memorial Day. Restaurant hours may vary, so be sure to call ahead to confirm. Find local store hours here.

Yard House

The Yard House restaurants will be open during normal business hours. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com