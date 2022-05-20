Don't fill boats with E15 fuel from gas stations, Coast Guard warns

Heading out on the water this weekend? Be careful when filling up your boat's gas tank, warns the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the government agency cautioned boaters that new fuel standards allowing the sale of E15 gas could pose safety threats when used in watercrafts.

The fuel, which contains 15% ethanol, was authorized for the summer for use in cars. However, it's federally prohibited for vessel use because of its potential to cause marine engine damage, thus voiding any engine warranties, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

Even more worrying, the Coast Guard says E15 fuel has been proven to make engines run hotter, which increases the likelihood of a boat fire.

The post advised that the new fuel may not be clearly marked at the pump, where it can be sold under typical "regular unleaded" labels.

To keep boaters safe, the Coast Guard recommends filling water crafts with gas containing no more than 10% ethanol.

More information is available on the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit's Facebook page.

Lauren Wethington is a breaking news reporter. You can email her at LGilpin@freepress.com or find her on Twitter at @laurenelizw1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Coast Guard: Don't fill boats with E15 fuel from gas stations