Don't use fireworks at home. Here's why it's illegal for amateur shows

"Leave fireworks to the professionals."

That's the message the state Fire Marshal's Office is trying to convey to the public as July 4 approaches.

So far this month, the Massachusetts State Police have seized thousands of fireworks and have summoned 16 people to appear in court on fireworks-related criminal charges.

This law is not meant as way to infringe on people's fun, but to keep them safe, law enforcement officials said.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, there have been nearly 1,000 fires and explosions caused by fireworks in Massachusetts over the past 10 years. Those incidents have led to 47 injuries, including 25 severe burns that covered more than 5% of a person's body, as well as causing more than $2.5 million in property damage.

Massachusetts State Police seized these fireworks earlier this month in several unrelated incidents. The fireworks, which are illegal in Massachusetts, will be destroyed.

Firework incidents increased during pandemic

"Massachusetts saw a record number of fireworks-related fires and explosions in 2020 during the pandemic," Fire Marshal spokesman Jake Wark said. "The number jumped from 57 in 2019 to 189 in 2020, then fell to 80 in 2021. Unfortunately, they rebounded again last year. In 2022, there were 106 fires and explosions caused by illegal fireworks, causing three injuries and about $414,000 in damages."

First since 2000: Fireworks show planned for Friday night in Framingham

In Massachusetts, someone convicted of possessing fireworks can be subjected to a $100 fine and mandatory seizure of the fireworks. And if someone is convicted of illegally selling fireworks in Massachusetts, they can be sentenced to a year in jail and fined up to $1,000.

As for the fireworks seized, they are currently being held by the state Fire Marshal's Office.

"The fireworks are transported back to the Department of Fire Services for safe storage pending destruction," Wark said.

Sparklers are also hazardous

Even fireworks many people view as safe, such as sparklers, can be dangerous. Wark said sparklers reach temperatures of more than 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and can start fires, including a three-alarmer last year in Dracut.

If you're going to use them anyways: Follow these safety tips

The state Fire Marshal's Office website has a running list of professional fireworks displays that is updated weekly. That includes several local events: Friday in Framingham, Saturday in Franklin, Sunday in Milford, July 9 in Uxbridge and Aug. 12 in Bellingham.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Fire safety expert warns against using fireworks at home