'We don't have food': African leaders meet as crises grow

SAM MEDNICK
·4 min read

DJIBO, Burkina Faso (AP) — African leaders gathered for a summit Friday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to address growing humanitarian needs on the continent, which is also facing increased violent extremism, climate change challenges and a run of military coups.

Leaders called for increased mobilization to resolve a humanitarian crisis that has left millions displaced and more than 280 million suffering from malnourishment.

For people in Djibo, a town in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali, any help can’t come soon enough.

The city in the Sahel region -- the large expanse below the Sahara Desert -- has been besieged since February by jihadis who prevent people and goods from moving in or out and cut water supplies. Few truckers want to run the jihadist gauntlet. Residents are suffering with no food or water, animals are dying and the price of grain has spiked.

“The goods are not arriving anymore here. Animal and agricultural production is not possible because the people cannot go back to their villages,” U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator Barbara Manzi told The Associated Press from Djibo this week. “Unless (a solution) is found, it’s going to be really a tragedy for the entire group of people that are here.”

Djibo has been at the epicenter of the violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people. While Djibo — and Soum province where the town is located — experienced periods of calm, such as during a makeshift ceasefire between jihadis and the government surrounding the 2020 presidential election, the truce didn’t last.

Since November, insecurity in the region has increased. Jihadis have destroyed water infrastructure in the town and lined much of Djibo’s perimeter with explosives, blockading the city, say locals.

The town’s population has swollen from 60,000 to 300,000 over the last few years as people flee the countryside to escape the violence.

Blockading cities is a tactic used by jihadis to assert dominance and could also be an attempt to get Burkina Faso’s new military junta, which seized power in January, to backtrack on promises to eliminate the jihadis, said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory, a group that provides intelligence analysis.

“Militants resort to blockading when they see an opportunity to gain incentives in negotiating with the government and simultaneously send a message to their base that they are in control. It’s a bargaining card and a winning one,” he said.

A U.N. team flew in briefly to assess the situation. The AP was the first foreign media to visit the town in more than a year.

“Today there is nothing to buy here. Even if you have cash, there is nothing to buy. We came here with four donkeys and goats and some of them died because of hunger. We were forced to sell the rest of the animals and unfortunately prices of animals have decreased,” said cattle owner Mamoudou Oumarou.

The 53-year-old father of 13 fled his village in February and said the blockade in Djibo has prevented people from coming to the market to buy and sell cattle, decreasing demand and lowering prices for the animals by half.

Before the violence, Djibo had one of the biggest and most vital cattle markets in the Sahel and was a bustling economic hub. Some 600 trucks used to enter Djibo monthly, now it’s less than 70, said Alpha Ousmane Dao, director of Seracom, a local aid group in Djibo.

Burkina Faso is facing its worst hunger crisis in six years, more than 630,000 people are on the brink of starvation, according to the UN.

As a result of Djibo’s blockade, the World Food Program has been unable to deliver food to the town since December and stocks are running out, said Antoine Renard, country director for the World Food Program in Burkina Faso.

Efforts to end the blockade through dialogue have had mixed results. At the end of April, the emir of Djibo met with Burkina Faso’s top jihadist, Jafar Dicko, to negotiate lifting the siege. However, little progress has been made since then.

Locals say the jihadis have eased restrictions in some areas allowing freer movement, but that the army is now preventing people from bringing food out of Djibo to the surrounding villages for fear it will go to the jihadis.

The army denied the allegations.

Meanwhile residents in Djibo say they’re risking their lives just trying to survive.

Dadou Sadou searches for wood and water in the middle of the night outside of Djibo, when she says the jihadis are not around.

“We no longer have animals, we don’t have food to buy in the market … If you have children, you don’t have a choice,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran building collapse sparks anti-government protests - reports

    Iranian protesters chanting anti-government slogans took to the streets of several cities including southwestern Abadan where a building collapse blamed on widespread corruption killed at least 24 people, news agencies and social media said. Demonstrators vented their anger at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanting "Death to Khamenei", late on Thursday as they stormed the gate of Abadan, according to videos posted on social media on Friday. Authorities investigating Monday's collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building have detained Abadan's current and past mayors and nine others, including municipality employees and project supervisors.

  • Somalia country profile

    Provides an overview of Somalia, including key events and facts about this civil war-wracked country on the Horn of Africa.

  • Bhutan faces grain shortages, spike in prices - minister

    Rising fuel import costs and global grain shortages have led to a spike in domestic prices, posing a risk of food scarcity for people in Bhutan, especially in the rural areas, economic affairs minister Loknath Sharma told Reuters on Thursday. Bhutan, with a population of less than 800,000, is confronting the impact of Ukraine war - which has caused a spike in global crude oil and grain prices - after its economy initially began to recover as pandemic restrictions eased. "Scarcity of food commodities could fuel inflation higher," Sharma told Reuters, adding the government was worried about the impact of export restrictions on grains by some countries, though he did not name them.

  • South Africa's Zuma suffers new setback in corruption trial

    South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma has suffered another setback in his attempts to remove the lead prosecutor from his arms deal corruption trial, as a top judge dismissed his latest petition in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Zuma, ousted in 2018 after nine years in power, accuses the prosecutor of bias against him. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including corruption, money laundering and racketeering in the long-running case over the $2 billion arms deal in the 1990s.

  • Battle for Donbas shows Russia has finally got its act together

    That Russia looks poised to close the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the battle for the northern half of the Donbas should not come as a surprise.

  • Colombian Voters Seem Headed Toward a Radical Shift on Sunday

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombians head to the polls on Sunday amid strong indications that the anti-establishment mood sweeping Latin America could lead them to abandon the pro-business Washington-centered model they’ve embraced for decades. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Movin

  • Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey on ways he can improve in 2022, and that epic 13-second drive

    “We were all on the sideline, they scored, we knew we had 13 seconds and nobody had their head down,” Chiefs center Creed Humphrey recalled.

  • Building collapse death toll in southwest Iran rises to 24

    Rescue teams at the site of a 10-story collapsed building in southwestern Iran pulled five more bodies from the rubble on Friday, bringing the death toll in the disaster to 24, Iranian state TV reported Friday. A tower at the Metropol Building that was under-construction in the city of Abadan, collapsed on Monday. Iran’s senior vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, traveled to Abadan and visited the site of the incident on Friday.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Global Equity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Capital’s Global Equity Composite posted a total U.S. dollar return of -9.19% gross of fees (-9.28% net of fees), compared to […]

  • Texas' Abbott to skip NRA convention as questions over shooting response mount

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scrapping plans to attend the NRA's conference in Houston and will travel to the grieving town of Uvalde instead.

  • Stop Being Prudish About The City Girls’ Sexual Freedom

    With summer just around the corner, I can’t help but think about a few things that we’re all excited about from BBQs to extended baecations and plenty of long summer nights.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy orders end to visa-free travel for Russians

    Russian citizens are currently allowed to visit neighbouring Ukraine without visas. In an order posted on the presidential website, Zelenskiy said he backed a petition submitted by a citizen asking for this practice to end. Zelenskiy said he had sent a letter to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asking him to work on the matter.

  • EDF Nuclear Failures Undermine Europe’s Push to Exit Russian Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA’s nuclear failures are sending ripples through European energy markets, threatening to undermine the continent’s plan to turn its back on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaEurope’s biggest produ

  • Ukraine Is Resurrecting the World’s Largest Plane to Honor Its Fallen Pilots

    The first and only Antonov An-225 Mriya was destroyed by Russia in late February.

  • Kandi Burruss' Song "Legs, Hips, Body" Is Trending On Social Media And Users Aren't Letting Up

    A week ago, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kandi Burruss posted a video on her social media leaving her trailer at the “Lovers and Friends” tour wearing a sexy black and camouflage outfit with leather thigh high boots.

  • Questions mount about police response to Texas massacre that killed 19 children

    UVALDE, Texas (Reuters) -The police response to Tuesday's Texas school massacre came under increasing scrutiny on Friday, a day after authorities acknowledged more than an hour passed after the gunman entered the building and killed 19 children and two teachers inside their classroom while barricading himself inside. Even as the shooting - the deadliest U.S. school attack in nearly a decade - intensified the long-standing national debate over gun laws, the National Rifle Association, the country's leading gun rights advocacy group, opened its annual meeting on Friday in Houston. Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, were expected to address the convention.

  • Uvalde, Texas residents react to Beto O'Rourke disrupting Abbott press conference: 'Bull----'

    Beto O’Rourke’s attempt to derail Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference has sparked the ire of multiple Uvalde residents still reeling from Tuesday's mass shooting.

  • Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

    Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has thus imposed his voice on subjects such as the Russian war in Ukraine, free speech with the eventful acquisition-in-progress of the social network Twitter for $44 billion, cancel culture and its corollary wokeism.

  • Parkland dad devastated after Schumer blocks GOP school safety bill named after son: 'It's heartbreaking’

    Max Schachter, whose son was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, speaks out after Sen. Chuck Schumer blocked a school safety bill named after his son.

  • Mitt Romney, Elizabeth Warren, other senators send bipartisan letter to Biden urging him to keep Trump’s China tariffs, saying they’re ‘not a driver of today’s inflation’

    A bipartisan group of senators is asking President Joe Biden to "substantially maintain" tariffs on Chinese imports imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.