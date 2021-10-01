Don't forget about Delta: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, October 1, 2021

Brace yourselves: Winter is coming

With all that’s been going on in the market lately, it’s easy to forget there’s a debilitating virus still encircling the world — and it still poses serious risks.

The biggest economic takeaway from the current COVID-19 landscape is that it’s playing a very acute role in the supply chain crisis. In recent days, the Morning Brief has chronicled how a worsening labor shortage has fed into a dearth of goods and services available to meet the giant sucking maw of global demand.

With the jobs market still improbably hot and the economy chugging along — and the government fighting about debt and spending, which has helped send stocks reeling — it's easy to lose sight of the pandemic’s outsized influence on the economy’s direction.

And while soaring inflation suggests otherwise, the highly contagious Delta variant is having a chilling effect on segments of the economy like dining, travel and leisure.

In July, Capital Economics’ Paul Ashworth surmised that while states are unlikely to return to lockdowns, “the upturn in infections still poses a downside risk to the economy over the coming months if it prompts people to voluntarily stay away from in-person services. This comes at a time when real consumption growth already appears to be faltering, as higher prices reduce purchasing power.”

With the winter rapidly approaching and infection rates still high among the unvaccinated, COVID-19 could make the cold weather months even more difficult. Last winter was characterized by a spike of infections in the Northeast, as a surge among Sun Belt states gradually subsided.

A few observers are cautioning this could happen again this year, and it may take a toll on high-flying consumer spending.

“The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has declined in recent weeks, while consumer spending in categories like airlines has rebounded from a collapse earlier in the Delta wave. Despite this progress, we worry that cold weather in coming months may lead to a winter surge in cases that could weigh on economic activity,” economists at JPMorgan Chase wrote on Thursday.

“Although the summer Delta surge was less severe in more highly vaccinated states, states with lower temperatures have seen faster case growth in recent weeks, even after controlling for vaccination rates,” the bank added.

The lower the temperature in certain states, the higher the case growth has been, suggesting cold-weather states may see a surge around the holidays.

“High virus spread during the Delta wave was correlated with somewhat larger declines in Chase card spending, so a winter wave would likely weigh on consumer demand in coming months,” the economists wrote — with colder weather being an incubator for the virus.

Anecdotally, some pullback by consumers has already been spotted in Texas, Florida and California. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi reported on Thursday that Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) blamed the Delta variant and supply chain woes on the retailer’s most recent quarter.

As the Northeast gears up for what could be a long winter defined by an energy price spike, watch out for the added layer of uncertainty by COVID-19. JPMorgan pointed out that “over the last three weeks case growth has been fastest in those states with lower average temperatures, even after controlling for differences in vaccination rates across the country.” The bank’s data suggested that lower average temperatures were linked to a doubling of cases over the same time frame.

Given relatively high vaccination rates, “a 2021 winter wave is unlikely to be as severe as the 2020 surge, which saw cases rise nearly six-fold. And some epidemiological models anticipate no winter surge — albeit with considerable uncertainty given implicit assumptions of no new variants and widespread vaccination of children,” JPMorgan’s economists wrote.

“Yet, if cooling temperatures again produce rising case counts in coming months as activities move indoors and families gather for the holidays, then it is likely to weigh on consumer demand,” the report noted.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

What to watch today

Economy

8:30 a.m. ET: Personal income, August (0.2% expected, 1.1% in July)

8:30 a.m. ET: Personal spending, August (0.7% expected, 0.3% in July)

8:30 a.m. ET: Personal consumption expenditures core deflator, month-over-over, August (0.2% expected, 0.3% in July)

8:30 a.m. ET: Personal consumption expenditures core deflator, year-over-year, August (3.5% expected, 3.6% in July)

9:45 a.m. ET: Markit manufacturing PMI, September final (60.5 in prior estimate)

10:00 a.m. ET: Construction spending, month-over-month, August (0.3% expected, 0.3% in July)

10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan sentiment , September final (71.0 expected, 71.0 in prior print)

10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Manufacturing, September (59.5 expected, 59.9 in August)

Earnings

No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

A government shutdown was averted after Congress passed a bill to keep the lights on and President Biden signed it into law just hours ahead of last night's midnight deadline. The new government funding is effective today but only lasts until Dec. 3.

Also late last night, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed the vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill as moderates and liberals in her caucus failed to come to an agreement on the measure that had passed the Senate with bipartisan support. Biden is set to continue working the phones to push lawmakers to reach an agreement on the infrastructure bill and the larger package of social spending.

Top News

Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache [Reuters]

Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency [Yahoo Finance UK]

Zoom, Five9 scrap $14.7 billion deal as investors vote no [Bloomberg]

Distressed debt buyers circling Evergrande bonds: FT [Reuters]

