'I don't hate millionaires,' Joe Biden says as he announces tax hike to pay for $3tn infrastructure plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center - AP
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center - AP

Joe Biden has defended his proposal to fund $2 trillion (£1.6trn) infrastructure works by raising taxes on large companies and wealthy Americans, telling them it was time to pay their fair share, in an address setting out his vision for the country's economy.

The US president on Wednesday said the upgrades will generate millions of jobs, revitalise the US economy and help Washington compete with China.

"It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done," the president said at the launch of the first stage of his Build Back Better programme in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "It's big, yes. It's bold, yes. And we can get it done."

Putting infrastructure at the centerpiece of the president's economic agenda, it calls for the injection of $620 billion into transport, including upgrading 20,000 miles of roads, repairing thousands of bridges and doubling funding for public transport.

Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh - Reuters
Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh - Reuters

Mr Biden plans to pay for his proposal by raising corporate taxes and taxes on high earners.

"No one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up, period," Mr Biden said to a crowd at a carpenters training facility. "This is not penalising people. I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism," he said.

He said major US companies like Amazon use loopholes to pay "not a single, solitary penny" in federal income tax. "This is wrong," he added.

The president's proposal was greeted icily by conservatives and major business groups.

"If it’s going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, it’s not likely," said Republican Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, one day after Mr Biden called to brief him on the proposal.

Mr Biden is ignoring a campaign promise to raise taxes on wealthy individuals, at least for now, with none of the expected increases in the top marginal rate or capital gains tax.

Mr Biden said the goal was not to "target" the wealthy but to address divisions and inequality worsened by the pandemic.

The plan would spread the cost for projects over an eight-year period and aims to pay for it all over 15 years, without adding to the country's debt in the long run, a senior administration official said.

White House officials say the spending would generate those jobs as the country shifts away from fossil fuels and combats the perils of climate change. It is also an effort to compete with the technology and public investments made by China, which has the world's second-largest economy and is fast gaining on the United States' dominant position.

"I'm convinced that if we act now, in 50 years people are going to look back and say this is the moment when America won the future," Mr Biden said.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's what's in President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden is set to unveil a $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday afternoon that will include raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% in order to pay for it.

  • Surging Penguins thriving by keeping it simple

    Mike Sullivan spent a decade in the NHL carving out a niche as a defense-minded forward more intent on blocking shots than taking them. Nearly 20 years after his final game on the ice, Sullivan's ethos endures. The quickest way to the Pittsburgh coach's heart (and the playing time that comes along with it) isn't some sort of dazzling end-to-end rush but a timely clear.

  • Democratic Senators tout changes to student loan relief while pushing Biden to forgive $50,000 in debt

    "This is about moving forward, this is our moment of momentum. We have gotten one more piece in place," Senator Elizabeth Warren said.

  • South Korean foreign minister going to China for first time in three years

    A South Korean foreign minister will visit China this week for the first time in three years, looking for ways to improve ties even as tensions are running high between Beijing and the United States, the South's most important ally. Chung Eui-yong will go to China on Friday, and on Saturday will meet with the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement. "This meeting of the diplomatic ministers of Korea and China will serve as an opportunity to explore ways to develop bilateral relations between Korea and China and to exchange in-depth opinions on the Korean Peninsula, regional and international issues," the statement said.

  • Steelers signing speedy WR Mathew Sexton

    Pittsburgh continues to add speed on offense.

  • Biden's massively ambitious and expensive infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden is expected to unveil his new jobs and infrastructure plan that could cost anywhere from $2 to $3 trillion. New tax hikes are expected to pay for the economic jolt.

  • Yankees 2021 MLB season preview and prediction, including playoff fate

    Is this year the Yankees win the elusive 28th World Series title? Here's our 2021 MLB season preview and prediction.

  • Delta, Coca-Cola blast home state Georgia's voting restrictions as 'unacceptable'

    Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines on Wednesday joined a bid by U.S. companies to challenge the state of Georgia's new voting restrictions, with both Atlanta-based companies calling the law unacceptable. Microsoft, which in February announced a major new investment in Atlanta, Georgia's capital, added its voice with president Brad Smith saying provisions of the law signed last week "unfairly restrict the rights of people to vote legally, securely, and safely." And Citi Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said in a LinkedIn post he was "appalled by the recent voter suppression" passed in Georgia.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • With Mexico's vaccination program lagging, wealthy Mexicans are flocking to the U.S.

    Mexico's vaccine rollout has been painfully slow. Only 4% of Mexicans have gotten at least one dose. Those with the means seek COVID shots in U.S.

  • China’s Mega-Refineries Throttling Other Asia Oil Processors

    (Bloomberg) -- The rise of China’s mega-refineries was always going to make life tougher for their competitors across Asia. But the fallout from Covid-19 is hastening the impact and accelerating consolidation across the region.A frenzy of refinery building in China is set to make the nation the world’s largest crude processor this year. At the same time, a drive to de-carbonize Asia’s biggest economy means demand for fuels like diesel and gasoline will decline, potentially leading to more exports from the new facilities.That’s putting pressure on the traditionally more export-focused plants in South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan that are trying to cope with depressed demand due to the pandemic and the longer-term transition away from fossil fuels. Refineries in places like Australia and the Philippines that lack the size and sophistication to make them competitive are closing altogether.“China is indeed set to dominate new refining additions and product exports are likely to increase” and will compete quite aggressively with output from other Asian refiners, said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Much will depend on how quickly Beijing liberalizes trade and prices including domestic export quotas, she said.China’s refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium and the International Energy Agency forecasts it will overtake the U.S. this year. Crude processing will climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of 2020, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.Sinopec started operations at its 10-million-ton a year Zhongke plant last June. That was followed in November by the first phase of private processor Zhejiang Petrochemical and Chemical Co.’s enormous Zhoushan facility near Ningbo, which has a capacity of 20 million tons that’s set to double when the final stage is finished. Another 36 million tons of capacity will be added late this year when CNPC and Shenghong Group open plants.See also: China Fuel Exports Set to Rise at Expense of Other Asia RefinersBeijing currently regulates how much fuel its refiners can export, but they’ve still been able to flood Asia with product this year amid weak domestic demand due to a virus-impacted Lunar New Year travel season. Diesel shipments were around 1.9 million tons in the first quarter, including provisional data for March, or 36% higher than last year, according to energy intelligence firm Vortexa. Gasoline exports are likely to be up around 25%, it said.Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are the top destinations for these Chinese cargoes, followed by Hong Kong and Australia, according to Serena Huang, lead market analyst at Vortexa. Some of the gasoline and diesel cargoes that were sent to Singapore and Malaysia in February and March are likely to be re-exported to other Southeast Asian countries, she said.That’s weighing on plants in those countries and also cutting into export markets for merchant refiners in South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan that are dependent on overseas demand. SK Innovation Co., Korea’s biggest refiner, was operating at only 60% to 70% of capacity in February, while the nation’s other three processors were at higher levels, according to traders who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp. is running its plants at about 60%, they said.These refineries are unlikely to increase activity significantly before profitability picks up. Complex margins in Singapore, a proxy for the region, were -45 cents a barrel on Tuesday, near the lowest in more than a decade. Other plants around Asia are closing down permanently or being down-sized. Royal Dutch Shell Plc wound up its Philippines refinery last year and announced in late 2020 that it would slash oil-processing capacity at its Pulau Bukom complex in Singapore over the next three years. There’s been a wave of refinery closures in Australia despite Canberra’s efforts to keep them afloat. Japan’s ENEOS Holdings Inc. is also planning to reduce operations.There will likely be at least another 200,000 barrels a day of refining capacity shut in Asia within the next 12 months, according to FGE. “Some less sophisticated, old and highly margin-sensitive refineries will be pushed into a corner,” said Sri Paravaikkarasu, Asia head of oil at the industry consultant.Outside of China and India, Asian refinery run rates are unlikely to make a full recovery from the virus until the end of the year, she said.“Export-oriented refiners in South Korea and Singapore are struggling to ramp-up considerably,” Paravaikkarasu said. “The weakness in refining margins and increasing exports from China is keeping a tight lid on the recovery.”(Updates margins data in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The NFL approves a 17-game season and it means Americans may soon get a holiday on the day after the Super Bowl

    For years, many have argued that the Super Bowl, or the day after the Super Bowl, should be a holiday, and with a 17-game schedule, it could happen.

  • Biden proposes $2 trillion "once-in-a-generation" investment in U.S. economy

    PITTSBURGH (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a sweeping use of government power to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's rise in a $2 trillion-plus proposal that has been met with swift political resistance. Biden's proposal would put corporate America on the hook for the tab for projects putting millions of Americans to work building infrastructure such as roads as well as tackling climate change and boosting human services like elder care. "It's a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done," Biden said in Pittsburgh.

  • Queen makes first public outing of the year after COVID lockdown rules ease

    The Queen marked the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force, in her third engagement outside Windsor Castle for a year.

  • A Twitch streamer with a Guinness World Record in Rock Band 2 was arrested on charges of child rape

    Robert Paz, known on Twitch as Prod1gyX, has been arrested in Seattle on charges of "child molestation" and "rape of a child."

  • What to Watch in April: ‘Thunder Force,’ ‘Them’ and Michael B. Jordan’s Tom Clancy Thriller

    April's offerings include Octavia Spencer's superhero flick, Lena Waithe's new horror series and a Michael B. Jordan action thriller on Amazon

  • Xi’s Shifting China Is Compelling Investors to Run, Hide or Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- For any company doing business in China, the choice is now clearer than ever: Avoid commenting on any controversial subjects or risk losing access to the world’s second-largest economy.Over the past few weeks, President Xi Jinping’s government endorsed a boycott against retailers like Hennes & Mauritz AB and slapped sanctions on a range of organizations -- including a group of barristers in the U.K. -- over statements made on alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Then on Tuesday, he signed off on sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s election system to give Beijing veto power over any candidates.China’s more aggressive stance, triggered in part by collective action by the U.S. and its allies to sanction Chinese officials, is forcing companies to quickly weigh what they will do to maintain access to 1.4 billion consumers with ever-more spending power. So far, with growth in the rest of the world anemic, most companies are either keeping their heads down or stepping up investments.While it used to be easier for companies to operate in China and manage corporate social responsibility, now it’s difficult to show that outside influence has any impact on changing the Communist Party’s actions, according to Margaret Lewis, a law professor and China specialist at Seton Hall University.“You end up in this dilemma of stay in and be complicit or pull out,” she said. “The middle ground between those two is increasingly difficult to find. It’s a starker decision now.”The best strategy for brands like H&M facing a boycott in China is to lay low and wait until the backlash “blows over,” Joerg Wuttke, head of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Indeed, several companies pulled statements on Xinjiang off their websites.‘Complicated Picture’“It’s a complicated picture,” Wuttke said. “On the one hand, China saved the skin of many companies last year,” he said. “At the same time, you have of course this kind of political pressure that is on you, and again a topic like Xinjiang is a no-win situation.”Many foreign companies with good relations are expanding their presence in China, and Hong Kong’s finance sector is booming this year due to an influx of IPOs and work on SPAC listing deals. Companies including Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised almost $17 billion through first-time shares sales in the city so far this year, up nine times from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.New York-based Citigroup Inc. plans to hire as many as 1,700 staff in Hong Kong as it seeks to tap growing links between the financial hub and rising affluence in southern mainland cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. A pandemic-induced hunger for technology stocks and the threat of U.S. delistings have been a boon for the financial hub, driving a surge in initial and secondary share sales.For some international law firms advising companies, however, the environment for working in Hong Kong just got a lot trickier. China’s retaliatory sanctions against the U.K. included the Essex Court Chambers, which a prominent lawyer warned could have much bigger consequences for investors.After being hit with the sanctions, the Financial Times reported that the chambers removed a reference from its website to a legal opinion by some of its lawyers implicating the Chinese government in alleged genocide in Xinjiang. The Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper said the action showed that China’s sanction were an “effective deterrent against rumors.”But Guy Sandhurst, formerly chairman of the Bar of England and Wales, said the move will affect “all British companies who do business with Chinese clients” because lawyers involved in dispute resolution for Hong Kong firms could be denied access to the territory. He called for the “Western world” to insist on dispute resolution mechanisms outside China for all future contracts.“Today it is the members of Essex Court Chambers who are sanctioned,” Sandhurst wrote on the website of the Society of Conservative Lawyers. “But tomorrow it might be Clifford Chance, Freshfields or some other major city law firm or Chambers of barristers which wittingly or otherwise offends the Chinese state.”Xi’s move on Tuesday to officially revamp Hong Kong’s election system could unleash another round of criticism and potential sanctions against Western nations, which have failed to change China’s behavior. The changes allow a small group of mainland and Hong Kong national security officials to vet every candidate standing for election, ensuring that only those loyal to Beijing are able to implement policy.‘Dangerous Decisions’In a letter printed on the front pages of several Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday, leader Carrie Lam said the changes will help mitigate “excessive politicization” in society and allow the territory “to develop the economy and improve the livelihood of our citizens.” Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying echoed that in an interview on Tuesday.“A lot of opportunities,” he said when asked about Hong Kong’s economic future. “It is a question of opening our minds, our eyes and ears to these opportunities and then just share with the international community.”But while Xi’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang may look tough and Chinese officials are talking to the world “like now they have nothing to learn,” the moves actually reveal a paranoia that could end up backfiring among companies and countries, according to Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University who’s authored several books on Chinese foreign policy.“It’s a kind of nervousness, which is a sign of weakness and a sign that they don’t feel secure,” he said. “And that’s worrisome, because when you’re insecure you may embark on dangerous decisions and actions toward others.”(Updates amount raised by companies in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's spending plans could mean "a new world," says Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz

    A Nobel Prize-winning economist says he not only endorses President Biden's expected $4 trillion infrastructure spending plan, but expects that it could break the U.S. out of the low-growth, low-inflation environment that has existed for the past 20 years.Why it matters: The combination of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and the expected Build Back Better program, mean the U.S. "may be in a very good position to get back into a more normal economy," Columbia University Professor Joseph Stiglitz told Axios in an exclusive interview.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We've been for the last two decades in an abnormal environment, we've been in a bad equilibrium trap," he said."The inequality means people don’t have demand, a lack of demand means we don’t invest, so we’ve been in a very bad, vicious circle and I'm optimistic that this may break us out into a new period of strong growth, which is more egalitarian."The big picture: U.S. growth has been stuck at around 2% since 2000, averaging 2.1% a year, compared to the country's long-run average of closer to 4%. Economists have argued about whether the growth decline is a result of increasing debt, rising economic inequality, declining investment and other reversible trends or is simply the consequence of an aging population and natural factors.Where it stands: If Biden's infrastructure proposal becomes law, "We’re going to heat up the economy," said Stiglitz, who was awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics."We're going to be investing, spending money on education, child care, a whole variety of expenditures across the spectrum and not just giving money to the very rich but giving money to people who actually spend it."That will create more demand and that should give people more confidence to invest."Don't sleep: That investment should also mean the Fed can pare back its exceptional monetary policy, Stiglitz added, and allow markets to function more normally."Now we're in a new world, and the defining characteristic is that fiscal policy is back." "As we become more secure that we are in the path of recovery, backstops become less important, its easier for them to be phased out, and over time we’ll go back to more normal monetary policy, interest rates will go back to normal."Yes, but: "I caution this by saying that we are in very uncertain territory," the former World Bank chief economist, White House adviser and chairman of the U.N. Commission on Reforms of the International Monetary and Financial System warned."None of us know fully the nature of the scarring of the economy."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Asian American executives at DoorDash, YouTube, Facebook donated $10 million to support the AAPI community

    DoorDash founder Tony Xu, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joined nearly 1,000 other business executives in signing the letter.

  • Maisie Williams looks unrecognisable in blonde transformation for new role

    Maisie is playing model Pamela Rooke in a new series.