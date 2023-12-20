'I don't go hungry': Roadrunner Food Bank says Tuesday's donations will feed 3,000 families

Dec. 19—Domenic Altamirano knows what it's like to experience food insecurity. Growing up, he said, there were times he was hungry.

"Not always having all the necessities, just enough to get by, I've been in that position," he said.

It was that past experience that made handing out food to those in need Tuesday at a food distribution event hosted by Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico so special for him.

"It means the world to me," Altamirano said of the event at Expo New Mexico. "To be able to have that positive impact on the community and these individuals, a lot of these people have kids and families just like us, and I'm very thankful to help feed them."

Altamirano, who is now a member of Roadrunner Food Bank's response team in Las Cruces, was one of roughly 70 volunteers who handed out dried goods, fruits and bread to families in need.

This was the fourth "really big" food distribution event Roadrunner Food Bank has done this year, according to Katy Anderson, Roadrunner Food Bank vice president of Strategy, Partnerships and Advocacy.

"We're doing a large food distribution today in preparation for the holiday season for a lot of folks," Anderson said. "With the increase in prices for food and the drop-off in benefits for SNAP, there are a lot of folks struggling to make ends meet this time of year."

There were no specific qualifications to be able to receive food items Tuesday. People simply told food bank volunteers how many families they were picking up food for and gave their name and date of birth. Each family received 60 to 70 pounds of food, according to Anderson, who estimated the organization had enough food to distribute on Tuesday to feed 3,000 families.

People received goods by either driving through one of four distribution lines or, for those without cars, just by walking up.

In the drive-thru line, volunteers loaded either their trunks or back seats with a boxes of dried goods, a sack of apples and several loaves of bread, hot dog or hamburger buns, and a whole chicken. Those walking up could fill several shopping bags with similar items.

Eli Aragon was one of the volunteers loading goods into cars. He said he used to volunteer weekly at Roadrunner Food Bank, alongside his parents, before stopping earlier this year.

"I fell off (volunteering), and then my mom actually called me and told me about this event, and we would actually do it together," Aragon said. "It's been fun and it's a great way to spend time with your family and accomplish a shared goal."

As for those who received food Tuesday, many left with big smiles on their faces. A man who identified himself only as Monte said he is homeless and that he relies on food distribution events like this to keep healthy.

"(This food) means more nutrients, substance. I don't go hungry, stay healthy and resist the negative temptations," he said. "I'm really grateful and bless these people for doing it."