Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Sparkle Roll Group Limited (HKG:970)

We wouldn't blame Sparkle Roll Group Limited (HKG:970) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jian Hong Qi, the Honorary Chairman recently netted about HK$12m selling shares at an average price of HK$0.20. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.3%.

Sparkle Roll Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jian Hong Qi is the biggest insider sale of Sparkle Roll Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (HK$0.26). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 2.3% of Jian Hong Qi's stake.

Jian Hong Qi divested 80848000 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$0.27. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Sparkle Roll Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Sparkle Roll Group insiders own about HK$782m worth of shares (which is 62% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Sparkle Roll Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Sparkle Roll Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

