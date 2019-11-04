Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In RBL Bank Limited (NSE:RBLBANK)

We note that a RBL Bank Limited (NSE:RBLBANK) insider, Shanta Gandhi, recently sold ₹655k worth of stock for ₹262 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.6%.

RBL Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, R. Gurumurthy, for ₹211m worth of shares, at about ₹707 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is ₹310. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid ₹32m for 99300 shares. But insiders sold 5700300 shares worth ₹3.2b. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of RBL Bank shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:RBLBANK Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

I will like RBL Bank better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. RBL Bank insiders own 8.4% of the company, currently worth about ₹11b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About RBL Bank Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at RBL Bank, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, RBL Bank makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.



For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

