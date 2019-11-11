Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

We'd be surprised if EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shareholders haven't noticed that the General Counsel & Secretary, David Mason, recently sold US$405k worth of stock at US$29.17 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EverQuote

The Independent Director, John Shields, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$19.40 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$30.58. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 82% of John Shields's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$329k for 48000 shares. On the other hand they divested 84296 shares, for US$1.8m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of EverQuote shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does EverQuote Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. EverQuote insiders own 17% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EverQuote Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought EverQuote stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in EverQuote, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

