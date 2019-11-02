Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Some Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider George Curtis recently sold a whopping US$872k worth of stock at a price of US$83.82 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Clean Harbors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Alan McKim, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$64.26 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$81.89. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.2% of Alan McKim's holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 174043 shares for a total of US$12m. Insiders in Clean Harbors didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CLH Recent Insider Trading, November 2nd 2019 More

Does Clean Harbors Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Clean Harbors insiders own 8.2% of the company, currently worth about US$374m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clean Harbors Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Clean Harbors stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

