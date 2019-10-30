Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Anyone interested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) should probably be aware that the Chairman & CEO, George LeMaitre, recently divested US$261k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$35.53 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Check out our latest analysis for LeMaitre Vascular

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LeMaitre Vascular

The Senior Vice President of Operations, Trent Kamke, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$492k worth of shares at a price of US$29.63 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$35.67. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 37% of Trent Kamke's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 41452 shares worth US$1.3m. In the last year LeMaitre Vascular insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:LMAT Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does LeMaitre Vascular Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LeMaitre Vascular insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about US$133m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The LeMaitre Vascular Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought LeMaitre Vascular stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.