Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Some Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, William Waterman, recently sold a whopping US$2.5m worth of stock at a price of US$84.52 per share. That's a big dump, and it decreased their holding size by 11%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kirby

In fact, the recent sale by William Waterman was the biggest sale of Kirby shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$83.03. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 71741 shares worth US$5.9m. Insiders in Kirby didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Kirby Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kirby insiders own 4.0% of the company, currently worth about US$197m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Kirby Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Kirby shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kirby, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

