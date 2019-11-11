Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Veeco Instruments Inc., Peter Simone, recently netted US$75k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.46. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 11%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Veeco Instruments

In fact, the recent sale by Peter Simone was the biggest sale of Veeco Instruments shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$15.57. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VECO Recent Insider Trading, November 11th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Veeco Instruments

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Veeco Instruments insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Veeco Instruments Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Veeco Instruments stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

