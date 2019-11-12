Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP)

Some Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the MD, CEO & Director, Darryl Abotomey, recently sold a whopping AU$2.2m worth of stock at a price of AU$7.21 per share. That's a big dump, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bapcor

In fact, the recent sale by Darryl Abotomey was the biggest sale of Bapcor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of AU$7.27. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18%of Darryl Abotomey's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Bapcor insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about AU$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bapcor Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Bapcor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Bapcor is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Bapcor.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

