Don't Just Vacation in Any Old Airbnb When You Can Choose One on Wheels

Flowers are blooming, final exams are over, and most of the country is finally shaking off the springtime pollen, which means the summer travel season is nearly upon us. You could book a room at a hotel or a traditional Airbnb, but maybe this year's summer getaway should be a little different. We've found 10 special Airbnb homes on wheels that could help you fulfill your #VanLife fantasies but won't break the bank. There's something for everyone here, including locations that are steps away from the beach or set in secluded forest environs. Book now and enjoy a memorable and relaxing vacation, but don't forget to properly prepare for your adventure.