'We don't know the motivation': Driver plows into cyclists during Arizona race, injuring at least 6

A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday morning, critically injuring at least six people before he was chased by police and shot outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said.

At approximately 7:25 a.m., a 35-year-old man drove a Ford F-150 into multiple cyclists during the town's "Bike the Bluff" event, according to Kristine Sleighter, a spokeswoman for the Show Low Police Department.

The man fled the scene as officers pursued the vehicle. Officers engaged with him behind an Ace Hardware store and shot him, Sleighter said.

Helmets, shoes and crumpled and broken bicycles were strewn across the street after the crash, and a tire was wedged into the grill of the truck, which had damage to its top and sides and a bullet hole in a window.

“We don’t know the motivation,” city spokeswoman Grace Payne said.

Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District personnel transported six victims to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center. Four people were in critical condition, while two others were in critical but stable condition, Sleighter said.

The suspect was in critical but stable condition, Sleighter said.

The Show Low Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident. The DPS Shoot Team is also conducting a shooting investigation, Sleighter said.

Show Low is a city in Navajo County in east central Arizona. The population is about 11,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

