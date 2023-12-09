I don't know how much longer my 15-year-old will care about the Grinch, so I spent $250 so he could meet him at Universal

I brought my teen to Universal Orlando 's Grinchmas celebration this year and splurged on a VIP tour.

As annual passholders, we spent $250 on a VIP tour and hotel room so we could meet the Grinch.

Spending time with my son (and the Grinch, the Whos, and Max) at Universal was worth every penny.

My teenage son and I have bonded over lots of things in the last year, including becoming annual pass holders at Universal Orlando .

Although watching my kids become teenagers has been rewarding, I never know when they'll grow out of one phase and move on to something new.

Recently, I texted my son about Universal Orlando's Grinchmas celebration, which includes everything from a Broadway-quality musical to meet-and-greets with the Grinch himself.

As any mom of teens will tell you, the conversation could have gone one of two ways — a lack of interest or total excitement.

His reply? "OMG, the Grinch!"

The Universal experience felt like the perfect nostalgic getaway for me and my son.

A photo of my two kids when they were younger — we've always liked the Grinch. Terri Peters

Immediately, I was reminded of his younger Christmases when he loved watching Jim Carrey in the live-action version of the story and begged me to read him Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" every night.

Because I don't know how much longer he'll appreciate the Grinch's Christmas antics, I booked us a holiday VIP tour at Universal and a hotel room so we could lock in a visit with the Grinch this holiday season.

Since I booked early, I paid $85 per person for the VIP holiday tour after taxes. Tour tickets are now selling for $100 each before tax.

Theme-park admission isn't included in the ticket, but we didn't have to pay extra because of our annual passes. One-day park-to-park Universal tickets start at about $174 for adults.

Our VIP tour meant we had a guaranteed time to meet the Grinch, plus other perks.

Our holiday tour started with a Grinch-themed musical. Terri Peters

The VIP tour includes perks like a private meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and two breaks for complimentary food, desserts, and hot chocolate.

The big draw for my son and I, however, was the exclusive meet-and-greet with the Grinch and his dog, Max.

With our tickets, we also got reserved seats at the "Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular," a Broadway-style re-telling of the Grinch's story. The live show was very impressive.

With our passes, we didn't have to wait to meet the Grinch.

We didn't wait hours to meet the Grinch. Terri Peters

The Grinch is available for meet-and-greets for any park guest at Universal Studios, but many regular guests have to wait hours to do so.

Our tour tickets included a reserved time for a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, zero wait time required.

We saved a lot of time, and meeting the Grinch privately made the price of the VIP experience worth it.

The highlight of our VIP experience was meeting the Grinch's dog, Max.

Grinch's dog, Max, was adorable. Terri Peters

VIP tour guests get to meet the Grinch's dog, Max. With the help of Max's trainer, we even got photos with the pup.

This experience was exclusive to the tour, and it was well worth the price of our VIP ticket.

There were Grinch-themed treats throughout the park.

The Grinch sugar cookies are the same color as the famous character. Terri Peters

Throughout both of Universal's theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, we saw plenty of Grinch-themed treats.

There was something for everyone, from green cotton candy to Grinch popcorn buckets.

Our VIP tour included complimentary snacks, so we could eat as many green Grinch sugar cookies as we wanted. The cookies usually cost $2 each in the parks.

Every Who in Whoville was in full festive mode.

Dressed-up characters were roaming around Universal. Terri Peters

Universal Islands of Adventure's Seuss Landing area was fully decorated for the holidays.

Here, we snacked on Grinch cookies and spent time chatting with Cindy Lou Who and her parents, who loved our Grinch shirts and had nothing but kind words to say about everyone's favorite misunderstood green guy.

Universal's Holiday Tribute Store had a full Grinch-themed room.

Universal's Holiday Tribute Store changes its theme up for the holidays. Terri Peters

For each of its annual festivals, Universal Orlando launches a Tribute Store. This year's holiday Tribute Store has a Grinch-inspired room modeled after the Whoville Post Office.

Here, we shopped for Grinch merchandise and themed snacks, like a Who Hash trifle cake.

This themed shop can be visited by any guest with a park ticket, so it's a great option for those who want Grinchy activities without waiting in long lines or paying for VIP tours.

We even took a Grinch home with us.

Our Grinch plushie is soft and perfect to leave out for the holidays. Terri Peters

The Grinch-themed merchandise was plentiful, from Grinch onesie pajamas to an entire holiday village designed to look like Whoville.

We took home a stuffed Grinch to commemorate our visit to the theme parks.

Spending the day doing all things Grinchy with my teen made my heart grow three sizes.

I loved having a festive day with my son. Terri Peters

Teens can take themselves seriously, so it's always on my agenda to show my 13 and 15-year-olds that it's OK to be silly and have fun.

Spending a day touring the Grinch-themed elements around Universal's theme parks and an evening doing a VIP holiday tour warmed my heart.

It was a lot of fun to watch my son smile at the festiveness of it all and forget about being a cool teenager for a while.

The cost of our holiday tour and hotel room were worth it to get so much time together.

If my son wanted to go again, I'd pay for us to meet the Grinch again in a heartbeat. Terri Peters

Would I spend $250 again next year to have a Grinchy good time with my teenage son? Absolutely.

The cost felt well worth it for a day of bonding with my teen, from the $170 I spent on our two VIP tickets to the $70 cost of a night at Universal's Endless Summer Dockside Resort (the cheapest property at Universal Orlando).

Finding things we have in common becomes more and more difficult as my kids age, so I've learned to take the good with the Grinchy when it comes to creating memories with them both.

Read the original article on Business Insider