Don't know what to wear on New Year's Eve? Here's Austin's weather forecast this weekend

Ringing in 2024 in Central Texas? Then you might need a jacket and some mittens.

What's the weather in Austin on New Year's Eve?

Continuing a trend of cold mornings and warmer afternoons, New Year's Eve will start off with a low of 40 degrees on Sunday morning. Gusty winds will make the early morning windchill feel like a cool 35 degrees and even reach 'feel like temperatures' below freezing in some parts of Austin.

Sunny skies will help temperatures skyrocket to a high of 69 degrees by 2 p.m. before temperatures again drop down to 51 degrees by midnight on Monday, in time for your New Year's kiss.

There is no anticipated rainfall or thunder, giving the annual Austin fireworks at Auditorium Shores the all-clear. Festivities will start at 7 p.m. with a range of free live music, headlined by the Band of Heathens, and local food trucks with food and snacks for purchase, as well as a beer garden.

What's the weather in Austin on New Year's Day?

Gusty winds reaching up to 24 mph will again make the temperature feel like the low 30s on Monday morning. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s on New Year's Day, with partially cloudy conditions expected throughout the day. Expect temperatures to drop to low 40s on Monday night.

