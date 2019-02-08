Don't Let the Fear of Spending Spoil Your Retirement

Tapping into your nest egg can be a scary proposition, but at some point you're going to have to take the plunge. What are you waiting for? If you've saved and you have a plan, then you've earned a little fun.

If you have done any research on retirement, you have likely read that the No. 1 concern for retirees is that they will outlive their money.

This is a valid concern due to several factors. Americans are living longer. Health care costs are rising. Pensions (defined-benefit plans) are a thing of the past. Today, many retirees are nearly 100% dependent on Social Security and whatever money they have been able to stash away in retirement plans, such as IRAs, 401(k)s, 403(b)s, etc.

It is easy to have hesitations about the future, and it is smart to be careful about your spending in retirement. However, my biggest concern is that some retirees are so worried about running out of money that they resist taking their dream vacations or traveling more to see their grandchildren.

No one can change the inevitable. Your story will eventually end at some point, but via proper planning you can fill the pages of your story with whatever you choose!

A great example of this comes from one of the families I have had the pleasure to work with. She and her husband moved to Denver about 15 years ago from San Diego. The decision to move was extremely difficult because it meant leaving family behind to follow her husband's career. About two years ago her husband, unfortunately, passed away unexpectedly. During our initial meeting while I was getting to know her, I kept thinking to myself, if her family is in San Diego, why is she not there? When I finally asked the question -- her response is something I will never forget -- "I would love to, but I can't afford to move back."

The problem was not that she didn't have enough money saved. Once her husband (who had managed their finances) passed, she was unsure about her financial well-being.

This is a situation I see all too often. Most retirees do not have a comprehensive financial plan to help guide them through retirement. Imagine taking a road trip without a map to get to your destination. That is essentially what individuals without a retirement plan are doing. If you do have a plan, are you positive that your spouse understands turn by turn how to get from point A to point B if you are not here?

Making the transition from accumulating assets to living off those assets can be difficult. Many of the retirees I counsel have the mindset that they would rather save what they can today, because they may need it in the future.

Ameriprise Financial recently published an article focused on this growing concern of outliving your assets. During this study, they found out that nearly 7 in 10 (68%) of American retirees still have not touched their retirement savings other than what the government requires at age 70½ via required minimum distributions (RMDs). When asked why individuals were not spending their retirement savings, most (71%) said it was not because they were necessarily concerned about not having enough saved, it was because they didn't have a plan to withdraw from their accounts that they felt confident in.

Here are three steps you can take to help feel more confident in your retirement plan:

1. Create (or update) your budget.

Similar to when you are working, you will have fixed expenses that are just part of life. Mortgage, food, gas, health insurance, utilities, etc. These costs may go up over time due to inflation, but they are not going away. Because we know you will have to pay these expenses the rest of your life, you should explore investment options that are sustainable and have little to no risk. We often refer to this section of your portfolio as the "foundation" for which everything else is built upon.

2. Create a retirement 'bucket list.'

You didn't work 30+ years to just sit on the couch once you get to retirement! What would you like to do? What would you like to see? Where would you like to go? Make a list of things you have always wanted to accomplish. This list should even include things such as updating your house or buying a new car. Whatever amount of money you expect to spend on your bucket list items during the first 10 years of retirement should be invested in a manner that maintains some liquidity (access to the funds) but more importantly protection from market declines. We often refer to this section as the "walls" to your retirement plan.