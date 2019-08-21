Don't let your precious Apple Card touch lesser credit cards, warns Apple

Twitter More

The Platonic Ideal of conspicuous consumption never looked so shiny — and Apple really wants you to keep it that way.

The much ballyhooed Apple Card had its official U.S.-wide launch yesterday, with eager early adopters rushing to praise the card's titanium body and laser-etched logo. And, because this is an Apple product, the geniuses of Cupertino released an elaborate set of cleaning and care instructions for the newest addition to their family of products.

Yes, you read that correctly. Cleaning and care instructions for a credit card.

"Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card," reads the card-owning guide. "If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched." Read more...

