'Don't let them shoot my husband:' Traffic stop leaves Gastonia couple with questions

Dekota Grier McCullough and her husband, Bishop John McCullough, talk inside Friendship Christian Church on Monday, April 18, 2022, to the media about being pulled over by police in Huntersville Saturday.

Bishop John McCullough was afraid to unbuckle his seat belt.

McCullough has pastored Friendship Christian Church for 33 years and is a chaplain for the Gastonia Police Department. He accompanies police to provide comfort during crises, and when he is not with officers, he prays for them.

But on Saturday evening, McCullough and his wife, Dekota, had an encounter with Huntersville Police that included having officers point their guns at the Black couple, ordering them out of their vehicle and them both being handcuffed.

"I didn't think about me as a pastor at that time. I didn't think about me as a chaplain, because they didn't know that," he said. "I had to think about me as an African American man."

McCullough and his wife of 40 years were in the city north of Charlotte to visit a patient at Levine & Dixon Hospice House in Huntersville. As they were driving home a police officer pulled behind them. When John McCullough turned onto another road, the officer followed.

Another officer pulled up behind them, and soon a third joined the procession.

Then the officers turned on their lights, and McCullough pulled over near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and Eastfield Road.

John McCullough expected an officer to approach his pickup truck and ask for his license and registration.

Instead, an officer ordered him to get out of his pickup and put his hands in the air.

He was buckled in, and he was afraid that if he moved his hands to unbuckle his seat belt, an officer might think he was reaching for a weapon and pull the trigger.

"And so I'm thinking, 'OK, I'm stuck.' In fact, if I hadn't had my wife there, if I had reached back to do that, I don't know what could have happened. But she popped the seat belt," he said.

As he emerged from his vehicle, he was told to turn his back toward the officers.

"I'm thinking, 'I know it has to be some sort of mistaken identity, but my God, what was going on?'" he said.

Dekota McCullough said that when her husband climbed out of his truck, "I thought, 'lord God, don't let them shoot my husband. … Don't let my husband be the next statistic. God, don't let them shoot him.'"

The officers ordered McCullough to walk toward them slowly, one step at a time, and when he got close enough, he got on his knees and they handcuffed him. Then they ordered Dekota McCullough from the truck and handcuffed her as well. Police searched the vehicle and found McCullough's guns, which he legally owned and has a permit to carry. Eventually, the couple was freed, unscathed but reeling in shock from what had unfolded.

The couple said they were told that the police were looking for someone who had been involved in a shooting — and whoever that person was had been driving a black Ford pickup truck. John McCullough was driving his black Ford F150 pickup truck.

Huntersville police confirmed this account.

Sgt. Odette Saglimbeni of the Huntersville Police Department said in an interview that police had received a call just after 6 p.m. from someone who said that someone else fired shots into their home, which was on Hambright Road.

The caller said that the shooter was driving a black Ford pickup truck. On the way to the home, police spotted McCullough's vehicle, which was in the same area as the shooting, Saglimbeni said.

Saglimbeni defended the actions of the officers who dealt with the McCulloughs.

When officers are investigating an incident that involves someone with a gun, their procedure is to take cover, draw their guns, and command the occupants of the vehicle they have stopped to step out of the car, Saglimbeni said. In dealing with the McCulloughs, police followed that procedure, she said.

At the time, she said, police did not have a description of the shooter other than that whoever it was had been driving a black Ford pickup truck, and that was the sole reason for the stop.

Eventually, officers who went to the house where the shooting occurred contacted the officers who stopped the McCulloughs and said that the shooter was a Hispanic man.

After that, the McCulloughs were free to go.

The McCulloughs estimated there were about five officers involved in stopping them, all of them white except for one Black female officer. They guessed that the entire incident lasted about 30 minutes.

Police did not pull over any other Ford pickup trucks that were in that area, Saglimbeni said, because by the time officers had finished investigating the McCulloughs, it seemed likely that the shooter had left the area. Police were still searching for the shooter on Monday.

The McCulloughs said Monday they want to have a conversation with Huntersville police about police procedure. They feel that if police had simply asked for their identification, they might have avoided a tense and scary situation, and they wondered if they were racially profiled.

Saglimbeni said that checking their identification wouldn't have helped at that moment since police did not have a description of the shooter.

"I understand their frustration. Nobody wants to go through something like that, especially if they weren't involved in the original incident itself," Saglimbeni said. "But even knowing or having their information prior to the stop, we don't know if they are involved or not. So having their information ahead of time wouldn't have prevented that from happening, because we still didn't have a good description of the driver of that vehicle."

She also said that race wasn't a factor in the stop — police stopped McCullough because the truck he was driving matched the description of the one they were looking for, not because of his race.

"The factor was the type of the truck and that they were leaving that general area when officers were responding out there," she said.

John McCullough also said that he is sharing what happened because he wants others to know to remain calm and cooperate in an encounter like that, "even if you don't understand what's going on."

"Any wrong move, any situation that could set off something could happen very quickly," he added.

McCullough does not want anyone to think he is against the police. He declined an offer from Huntersville Police to view officers' body camera images from that night because he said he does not feel he was roughed up by officers.

He said that he is grateful he and his wife emerged from the situation unharmed.

"You know, … I've been around, we've been in the … citizens training. So I understand both sides," he said. "but having to actually now experience that — quite different than what I had imagined."

