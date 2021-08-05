“Don't let us be your nurse”: Florida health care worker describes the Florida surge
This week, Florida shattered its records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, as the state fights a new surge of cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Admissions have grown tenfold statewide in just over a month, and hospitals throughout the state are again facing an overwhelming demand, with their COVID-19 wards filling after nearly emptying in June. Alix Zacharski, a nurse manager of a COVID-19 intensive care unit at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, discussed the hospital's current experience of COVID-19 with Yahoo News.