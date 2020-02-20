Don't Listen to the 'Michael Bloomberg Lost the Debate' Hype

The conventional wisdom will likely be that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the loser in Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, but that wisdom is wrong.

Yes, after an initial pile-on by everyone else on stage, a battered Bloomberg was mostly a non-entity during the first hour of the debate, especially amid prolonged pandering about a Las Vegas culinary union that was irrelevant to the viewing audience. He was an observer for much of the time, wasn’t sure whether to play defense or offense against MeToo smears, and seemed adrift in his answer about healthcare.

But there was a turning point. At first, Bloomberg was cut off when he said, somewhat meekly, “As the only one here who has started a business…” Then he made the point again and again with confidence, and even uttered a known heresy in progressive circles by defending capitalism and saying socialism and communism didn’t work. (Bernie Sanders called this inconvenient truth a “cheap shot.”)

