Hurricane Idalia continues its fearsome path toward Florida. Hate crimes in major U.S. cities hit a record high for the second year in a row. And an astrophysicist hunted down a meteor to figure out where it came from.

Warm water, stronger hurricane

As the outer bands of Hurricane Idalia began whipping the coast of Florida, officials warned residents across the state of a "life-threatening, dangerous situation." The historic hurricane was moving through the hot-tub-temperature waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, driving a potentially deadly storm surge toward the Big Bend area of Florida's west coast as it spins toward landfall overnight or Wednesday morning. Idalia, steering winds of 90 mph, was centered about 240 miles southwest of Tampa on Tuesday afternoon.

What they're saying: "To put this system into the historical context, there are no major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. None," the National Weather Service said. "Don't mess around with this." 🌀 Follow our live coverage.

Beachgoers check out the surf as Hurricane Idalia approaches Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

Blood thinners, diabetes meds on list of drugs targeted for price cuts

Let the drug price negotiations begin. The federal government on Tuesday revealed its list of 10 prescription drugs that will be negotiated by Medicare under a new federal law, launching a process that could deliver discounts by 2026. The medications include some of the most widely prescribed or expensive drugs older Americans use for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and autoimmune conditions: Eliquis, Jardiance, Enbrel, Stelara and more. Insulin meds Fiasp and NovoLog are also on the list. The new negotiating power comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping climate and health legislation passed by Congress last year. 💊 Here's the full list of drugs + what you need to know.

What everyone's talking about

Hate crimes in big cities hit a record high

Using a rifle with a swastika drawn on it, the man who shot and killed three people Saturday in a Dollar Tree supermarket in Jacksonville, Florida, targeted Black people because of their race, local police said. The shooting is a horrific tragedy – but hardly unique. A leading group of experts, in a new study provided exclusively to USA TODAY, has found the number of hate crimes reported to police in 42 major U.S. cities rose 10% last year from the year before. Last year, as has been the case every year since the count began, most hate crime victims were Black. 🔎 Take a closer look at the data.

Jacqui Burns holds up a sign Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at James Weldon Johnson Park in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. In light of the recent shooting at the Dollar General, that left three African-American individuals dead, hundreds came out to rally against white supremacy.

Metallic spheres in the ocean? Not from Earth.

Ever since he first learned about the strange meteor crashing into the Pacific Ocean, Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb has been determined to discover whether it was indeed an extraterrestrial artifact. Now, Loeb says he and a team of scientists are one step closer to making that determination. On Tuesday, Loeb said in a media release that early analysis suggests the metallic objects recovered off Papua New Guinea actually are interstellar in origin. Loeb insists the team is now confident that what they found is unmatched to any existing alloys in our solar system. ☄️ Here's everything we know.

Avi Loeb, left, and his team inspect material recovered in their search for meteor remnants.

