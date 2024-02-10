Don't miss out on these food and drink events in the Finger Lakes

CANANDAIGUA, NY — New York Kitchen once again will offer youngsters with a passion for the culinary arts something delicious to do during the upcoming February break.

NYK's popular Junior Chef classes are offered to aspiring chefs ages 12 to 18.

First up is Teen Pasta Making Fun, which will be offered Thursday, Feb. 22. Students will learn how to make fresh pasta from scratch along with a sauce and a salad from a chef instructor. The menu includes fresh pasta, chicken Alfredo sauce and jewel salad. Cost is $95.

What comes after dinner? Dessert, of course.

Teen Baking for Fun will be offered Friday, Feb. 23. Participants will learn different baking techniques, equipment, and ingredients from a chef instructor. The menu includes chocolate chip skillet cookie, sweet and savory biscuits from scratch, berry compote and bacon, egg and cheese biscuit sandwiches. Cost is $95.

For more details on these and other New York Kitchen classes, visit www.nyk.com.

Climate and Finger Lakes wine

Have you ever wondered how climate and the associated growing season can affect a wine's flavor, structure and intensity?

Compare and contrast wines from both warm and cool climates with the grassroots organization Women for WineSense from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Keg & Barrel on Keuka Lake.

Ryan Hunn, assistant manager at Weis Vineyards and wine educator at New York Kitchen, will guide visitors through a journey among the different climate types and the wines they generally yield. Wines will be paired with small bites.

Keg & Barrel is at 14279 state Route 54, Dundee, Yates County. To register, visit womenforwinesense.org.

More Finger Lakes food and drink events on the way

― The Bloomfield Lions Club is hosting a dine in or takeout spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Veterans Park, 6910 state Routes 5 and 20, Bloomfield. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread and ice cream. The cost is $10; $5 for ages 12 and younger.

― Sip and Soul Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, 623 Lerch Road, Geneva. More than 40 local vendors will showcase their unique offerings. A live DJ will spin tunes from noon to 4 p.m., and Big Daddy’s Food Truck will be visiting. For more event details, visit https://www.3brotherswinery.com/events.

―The next Canandaigua Pop-Up Food Pantry will be 11 a.m. until the food is gone Monday, Feb. 26, at the town of Canandaigua highway barn, 5440 state Routes 5 and 20, Canandaigua. All are welcome; first come, first served. You can enter from Buffalo Street but visitors are asked not to arrive before 9:30 a.m. There are no public restrooms available.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

