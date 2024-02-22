Don't miss Saturday's micromoon. You'll only have 1 more chance this year

If you like gazing into the night sky, Saturday is your night.

An unusually small micromoon will be visible, weather permitting.

While most people have heard of supermoons, when the moon looks huge and bright in the night sky, you may not be as familiar with a micromoon.

Saturday's will be one of only two micromoons in 2024.

Here's what is happening.

What is a micromoon?

How the moon appears when it is at perigee, its closest point to the earth, and when it is at apogee, its farthest point from the Earth.

A micromoon is a full moon that coincides when the moon is at its farthest point from earth — apogee — making it appear smaller and not as bright as your typical full moon.

A micromoon can be 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than a supermoon, according to AccuWeather.

A micromoon is also known as a minimoon or apogee moon, according to TimeandDate.

When are 2024 micromoons?

The next micromoon will be Feb. 24 at 7:31 a.m. EST, according to moonphasetoday.

There will be one more micromoon in 2024, on March 25, at 3:01 a.m. EST.

Where do you look to see the February micromoon from Florida?

The moon will rise in the east-northeast at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 24, according to TimeandDate.

The moon will set at 7:11 a.m. Feb. 24 to the west-northwest. So the moon will actually be below the horizon when it reaches apogee.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is a full moon that coincides when the moon is at its closest point to earth — perigee — making it appear larger and brighter than the typical full moon.

Times and dates of 2024 supermoons

Aug. 19, 2:29 p.m. EST

Sept. 17, 10:36 p.m. EST

Oct. 17, 7:27 a.m. EST

Nov. 15, 4:29 p.m. EST

Names and dates of 2024 full moons

The moon names come from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Jan. 25: Wolf moon, 12:54 p.m. EDT

Feb. 24: Snow moon, 7:31 a.m. EDT

March 25: Worm moon, 3:01 a.m. EDT

April 23: Pink moon, 7:49 a.m. EDT

May 23: Flower moon, 9:53 a.m. EDT

June 21: Strawberry moon, 9:08 pm. EDT

July 21: Buck moon, 6:17a.m. EDT

Aug. 19: Sturgeon moon, 2:26 pm. EDT

Sept. 17, Harvest moon, 10:34 p.m. EDT

Oct. 17: Hunter's moon, 7:26 a.m. EDT

Nov. 15: Beaver moon, 4:29 p.m. EDT

Dec. 15: Cold moon, 4:02 a.m. EDT

When is the spring equinox?

Saturday's full moon will be the last full moon of winter since the spring equinox comes at 11:06 p.m. EDT, March 19, which signals the arrival of astronomical spring.

Meteorological spring starts March 1.

What is a blue moon?

About every 2.5 years, there will be two full moons in a month, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The first full moon goes by the name normally assigned to that month. The second full moon is commonly called a Blue Moon. Blue

Moons occur about every 2½ years, hence the saying: Once in a blue moon, which means not very often.

Will there be a blue moon in 2024?

The last blue moon was Aug. 30, 2023, according to Space.com.

Don't miss the only blue moon in 2024, which will take place Aug. 19.

The next blue moon won't be until May 31, 2026, according to TimeandDate.

2024 solar eclipse: What can you see in Florida?

The moon will play a prominent role in a couple of months. The total solar eclipse will be April 8. While Florida isn't in the path of totality — meaning the moon won't totally block the face of the sun — residents will see a partial eclipse.

Depending on where you are, the moon will block anywhere from 54 percent of 82 percent of the sun.

Remember, even during an eclipse, do not look directly at the sun. It could cause permanent damage to your eyes.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Micro moons 2024: Where to look in Florida. What is micromoon?