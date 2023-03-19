Don't miss out on Top Workplaces 2023: Deadline extended to nominate your business

Love where you work? There's still time to share that.

The deadline to nominate your workplace for 2023's Top Workplaces has been extended to April 28. This program recognizes small businesses, nonprofits and major corporations for positive workplace environments.

Throughout Delaware, companies have been recognized year after year for being places people want to work − places that employees describe as taking corporate responsibility, offering flexible working options and promoting team-building opportunities.

Nominate your business today for Delaware's Top Workplaces 2023.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in Delaware is eligible to participate.

Companies are separated by size: large companies with 400 or more employees, midsize companies with 100 to 399 employees and small companies with fewer than 100 employees.

Last year's top winners, in order of size category, were Marlette Holdings, Bancroft Construction and Even & Odd Minds.

This is The News Journal's 17th year recognizing local companies in the Top Workplaces program. The News Journal was the first program in the nation to partner with the company, now called Energage, which conducts research for the project.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2021.

The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. It also gives companies insight into what makes them unique. The surveys are 24 questions and will be conducted between February and May.

Last year, 1,039 organizations in the state were invited to participate, and 55 winners were recognized after 14,345 survey responses were sent in.

Companies and organizations can be nominated by visiting delawareonline.com/nominate or calling (302) 342-1311.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Top Workplaces 2023: Deadline extended to nominate businesses