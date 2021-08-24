'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

Rupam Jain
·4 min read

By Rupam Jain

(Reuters) - Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left.

Like thousands of others working for the outgoing Western-backed administration, swept aside by the Islamist militants' lightning conquest of Afghanistan, he worried he might be the victim of reprisals https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/cowering-bathroom-some-afghans-dread-taliban-knock-door-2021-08-20.

On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces.

"He said don't panic or try to go into hiding, the officials need your expertise to run our country after the crazy foreigners leave," Haidari, 47, told Reuters.

To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard. After the phone call on Sunday, he swapped his suit for traditional Afghan robes to meet his new bosses.

Reuters spoke to three other mid-level officials at Afghanistan's finance ministry and central bank who said they had been told by the Taliban to return to work, as the country faces economic upheaval and a shortage of cash.

Sohrab Sikandar, who works in the finance ministry's revenue department, said he had not seen any of his female colleagues since he went back to the office.

During the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule, women could not work, had to cover their face and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes.

Taliban spokespeople have sought to reassure Afghans that they were not out for revenge and that they would allow women to work, as long as their jobs were consistent with Islamic law.

But reports of house-to-house searches, women https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-women-bankers-forced-roles-taliban-takes-control-2021-08-13 being forced from jobs and reprisals against former security officials and ethnic minorities have made people wary. The Taliban have vowed to investigate reported abuses.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters in Kabul on Tuesday that it "was time for people to work for their country". He added that the Taliban were working on procedures for female government workers to return to their jobs but that for now they should stay home for "security" reasons.

STAYING PUT

Widespread destruction during a 20-year war between U.S.-backed government forces and the Taliban, the drop in local spending due to departing foreign troops, a tumbling currency and lack of dollars are fuelling financial crisis.

An Afghanistan central bank official, who said he had returned to work and wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters the Taliban had so far only recalled a few officials, mainly in the finance and interior ministries.

Leaders of the Taliban have begun talks on forming a government that have included discussions with some former foes from past administrations, including ex-president Hamid Karzai.

The Pajhwok news agency reported that Taliban officials had been appointed to various posts including a governor of Kabul, acting interior and finance ministers and intelligence chief.

Haidari, the economist at the finance ministry, said he didn't tell his family when he left his house on Monday for his first day at work under Taliban rule to "avoid panic".

At the office he was greeted by three Taliban officials who told him he would soon be joined by other colleagues and that they needed to focus on sending money to the provinces.

One official, who said he was in charge of security for the ministry, told Haidari that prayer breaks were mandatory.

"They are not carrying guns inside the building and one of them said we can learn from your expertise," Haidari said.

Unlike some fellow citizens desperately trying to leave https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-says-no-evacuation-extension-g7-meets-afghan-crisis-2021-08-24 the country, he plans to stay put.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • An Afghan woman told us she's 'disgusted' with those focused on who is to blame for the Taliban takeover, rather than the lives of Afghans

    She told Insider: "Why can't the world just put that aside for a second and think about, 'What can we do now?'"

  • Exclusive-Iran resumes fuel exports to neighbouring Afghanistan

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iran resumed fuel exports to Afghanistan a few days ago following a request from the new Afghan government, which feels empowered by the U.S. withdrawal to buy the sanctioned nation's oil more openly, an Iranian official told Reuters. The Sunni Muslim group seized power in Afghanistan last week as the United States and its allies withdrew troops after a 20-year war. The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per tonne as many Afghans drove out of cities, fearing reprisals and a return to a harsh version of Islamic law the Taliban imposed when in power two decades ago.

  • Victoria Beckham Channels Her Posh Spice Alter Ego Wearing an LBD at the Beach

    The fashion mogul is accompanying husband David Beckham in Florida as he checks on his soccer team Inter Miami

  • EXPLAINER-Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

    General Motors Co has expanded the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire from the pouch-type lithium-ion battery cells made by South Korea's LG. The recall, the second major one involving batteries made by LG Chem's battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) underscores the challenges facing battery firms in making a stable product to power electric cars. HOW DOES A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY WORK?

  • El Salvador drops 1 case against former president

    Prosecutors in El Salvador asked a court Monday to drop criminal charges against former President Tony Saca and members of his Arena party for the alleged diversion of $10 million donated by Taiwan to help victims of 2001 earthquakes. Prosecutors said the statute of limitations on the offense had run out. In July, prosecutors raided the offices of the Arena party in a bid to recover the money, because the statute of limitations had not run out on the civil case.

  • Biden doesn’t plan to fire anyone over Kabul chaos, sources say

    President Biden isn't inclined to fire any senior national security officials over the chaos in Kabul unless the situation drastically deteriorates or there's significant loss of American life, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Dismissing national security advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or CIA Director William Burns would be tantamount to admitting a mistake, and the president stands by his decision.Get market new

  • Liquor distribution exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

    The chief executive of a liquor distribution company charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal has agreed to plead guilty to paying $500,000 to secure her son's admission to the University of Southern California (USC) as a fake football recruit. Marci Palatella, 66, had been scheduled to go to trial in September in Boston alongside two other wealthy parents charged with participating in the vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said she will instead plead guilty to conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud under a plea deal that calls for her to spend six weeks in prison plus six months of home confinement.

  • Citi considering bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients

    Bitcoin prices rose past $50,000 on Monday, after having weathered a crackdown by Chinese authorities on domestic cryptocurrency mining companies earlier this year, as mainstream adoption by corporations and the wider public gathers pace. Media outlet Coindesk reported https://www.coindesk.com/citigroup-is-gearing-up-to-trade-cme-bitcoin-futures-sources earlier on Tuesday that Citi is awaiting regulatory approval to begin trading bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, citing a source within the bank. "Given the many questions around regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations, and other factors, we are being very thoughtful about our approach," a Citi spokeswoman said in an email.

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • Taliban says it won't allow Afghans to reach Kabul airport as UN warns of 'credible' reports of executions

    "We are asking the American please change your policy and don't encourage Afghans to leave," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

  • Jill Biden Staffer Demands Apology from Fox News Host over ‘Disgusting’ Comments

    Jill Biden’s press secretary called on Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and the network to apologize on Monday for saying that the first lady had failed the country by allowing Joe Biden to run for president.

  • Now Mike Lindell Predicts Trump's Fantastical Reinstatement Before Year's End

    "Or there is no 2022 or 2024," the MyPillow CEO added ominously at an Alabama rally for the former president.

  • Here’s what potential presidential candidate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said in SC

    South Dakota Gov. Noem came to South Carolina to test the presidential waters and elevate her national profile.

  • Matt Gaetz says he asked for Trump's approval before proposing to Ginger Luckey, who eloped with him amid a sex trafficking probe

    Gaetz told Vanity Fair he asked for Donald Trump's approval before proposing to his now-wife Ginger Luckey. Gaetz, 39, and Luckey, 26, met at Mar-a-Lago in March 2020 and got engaged there in December 2020. Federal investigators are currently probing whether the Florida congressman paid a 17-year-old girl for sex.

  • The White House called on Fox News to apologize after a host blamed Jill Biden for the Afghanistan chaos because she let her husband run for president

    The host Rachel Campos-Duffy baselessly claimed Joe Biden was "mentally frail" and said it was Jill Biden's fault for letting him run for president.

  • Pelosi Dares Moderate Dems to Blow Up Biden Agenda

    House Democrats returned to the Capitol today looking to mend intraparty rifts and resolve a standoff that threatens to derail their economic agenda and scuttle President Biden’s proposed expansion of the social safety net. At the moment, it’s not clear they’ll succeed. As moderates and progressives continue to jockey for leverage, Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday called for a 5:30 p.m. meeting of her caucus ahead of a planned procedural vote to begin debate on the budget resolution later in the evening.

  • Ukraine marks Independence Day vowing to reclaim annexed territory

    Ukraine held its first military parade in several years, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence and declaring it would reclaim areas of its territory annexed by Russia. "We are fighting for our people, because it is possible to temporarily occupy territories, but it is impossible to occupy people's love for Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a ceremony before the parade. Relations between Kyiv and Moscow collapsed after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and the outbreak of war between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people in seven years.