An investment adviser brags about beating the S&P 500? Don't believe it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Anderson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
An investment adviser brags about beating the S&amp;P 500? Don&#39;t believe it
An investment adviser brags about beating the S&P 500? Don't believe it

If you work with an investment adviser, you’ve probably had a moment or two when you’ve lamented how much you’re paying in fees.

And it’s normal and healthy to regularly ask yourself — and your adviser — what you’re supposed to be getting in return for those fees.

If your adviser answers that they’re paid to “beat the market,” it may be time to seriously re-evaluate the relationship. Because you might do better just using one of today's popular investing apps and putting your money into an S&P 500 index fund.

The fact is, most people who are paid to deliver higher returns than the stock market as a whole can’t do it. Data from the S&P Dow Jones Indices shows 60% of large-cap equity fund managers underperformed the S&P 500 in 2020.

It was the 11th straight year the majority of fund managers lost to the market.

There are plenty of good reasons to pay an adviser or certified financial planner to help handle your investments, but beating the S&P 500 isn’t one of them. The data says it probably won’t happen.

What financial pros are up against

Stock Broker Talking On Telephone In Front Of Multiple Computer Screen Showing Graphs
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

The S&P 500 has delivered inflation-adjusted returns of about 7% per year, on average, for the past 40 years.

So to beat the market, a financial adviser would need to design a portfolio that gets better returns than that.

Is it possible in a given year? Sure it is — plenty of investors and mutual fund managers do it.

But is it possible to predict who will do it? And does the possibility justify the fees charged by the most prestigious fund managers, many of which operate on a “two and 20” model (2% of the portfolio’s value plus 20% of profits)?

Buffett’s famous bet

Warren Buffett speaks on stage to press
Laurent Gillieron/EPA/Shutterstock

Warren Buffett, who’s justifiably famous for his sage money advice, has frequently argued that, for most people, a simple market-pegged portfolio is a smarter investment strategy than trying to pick winning stocks.

In January 2008, Buffett put this belief to the test: He bet a prominent hedge fund manager a million dollars that an S&P index fund would deliver better returns over 10 years than a fancy and expensive hedge fund portfolio consisting of actively selected stocks.

Buffett made this bet before the stock market collapsed during the financial crisis of that same year. But it didn’t matter — by 2015, the hedge fund manager had waved the white flag and admitted he’d lost.

Buffett’s index fund had made 7.1% per year; the hedge fund had made 2.2%. It wasn’t even close.

Anyone who wants to prove Buffett right yet again can easily do so thanks to a new generation of do-it-yourself investment apps, all of which allow you to quickly and painlessly assemble a stable portfolio with low fees

And some apps allow accredited investors to invest in U.S. farmland, which over the last 30 years has performed even better than the stock market, according to industry research.

What a good adviser does

Financial planner going over savings plans on a laptop with a young African American couple at a table in their living room at home
mavo / Shutterstock

Investment advisers needn’t worry about beating the market because that’s not really the job of a good adviser.

A good adviser will work with you on your medium- and long-term financial goals, in ways an app or algorithm can’t replicate.

Are you saving up for a new home or a comfortable retirement? Maybe you’re saving up to pursue a post-retirement dream.

These are real-life questions that a real-life adviser can help you answer.

You should also have reasonable access to your adviser to discuss your investments and get personalized advice. If you call, your adviser — not an assistant — should pick up the phone.

As with Buffett’s slow-and-steady wisdom, these aren’t sexy ways to make fast money playing the market.

But if your adviser is promising you fast money, you should probably find a new adviser.

What should you do?

Smiling businesswoman using phone in office. Small business entrepreneur looking at her mobile phone and smiling.
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

The best way to avoid being disappointed by your adviser is to not set yourself up for disappointment.

No matter how well a financial professional is dressed or how confident they sound, the data shows their investment picks likely won’t outperform the S&P 500.

You might decide that a DIY approach takes the stress out of investing. A simple smartphone app can automatically invest your spare change into a balanced portfolio. You won’t notice the contributions but you will notice the returns.

No matter what you do with your investments, you should never pay someone for a promise they can’t keep. A good adviser would tell you that.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin 101: Could Cryptocurrencies Eventually Replace the Dollar?

    Billionaires had been dismissing it since inception; however, in the last few months, many are coming to accept that Bitcoin will be around in the future. The post Bitcoin 101: Could Cryptocurrencies Eventually Replace the Dollar? appeared first on Worth.

  • Intel Presents a $20 Billion Bill for a Turnaround. Investors Don’t Like It.

    The semiconductor giant’s CEO presents a plan to build two new chip factories, create a division to manufacture for others, and seek partners on its own new chips. The cost isn’t small.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • All 8 Highest-Yielding S&P 500 Stocks Are Beating The Market

    Big dividends or stock gains? S&P 500 investors usually must choose between the two — but not this year. You can get both.

  • 8 things successful retirees do

    What does it take to achieve the retirement of your dreams? What are the common characteristics of your clients who have a successful retirement? Did they put in place plans to manage and mitigate all the risks they might face in retirement?

  • How to guarantee retirement income for people without savings

    Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has a plan to improve retirement savings for the 50% of Americans who have very little to no savings.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – US Markets Gap Higher on Friday

    The S&P 500 gapped a little bit higher during the trading session on Friday to kick off the end of the week on a positive note.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Higher Taxes? Deficit Spending? Why the Stock Market Isn’t Worried.

    Wall Street has wrestled with the potential effects of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus. It’s also possible that investors expect Senate Republicans and moderate Democrats to block any move to lift corporate taxes.

  • Build Your Portfolio With These Best Mutual Funds That Repeatedly Top The Market

    Looking for superior funds for your 401(k) or other account? We list all the Best Mutual Funds that beat the market last year and led in the long-term too.

  • Stocks will move 'substantially higher' -Carson

    Barron's Hall of Fame advisor Ron Carson of Carson Wealth tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he is bullish on U.S. equities but concerned about inflation. He names three stocks and fixed income assets he favors.

  • Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $35 Billion Off Stock Values in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- An extraordinary spree of block trades on Friday erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media companies.The unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, while rattling some of their industry counterparts. It also spurred speculation among some traders of forced selling by a fund being liquidated.A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Goldman Sachs did not respond to a requests seeking comment.Among the affected stocks were Chinese giants such as Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Two North American media companies, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. were also hit particularly hard.Several major investment banks with ties to Tiger Cub hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify.The Chinese ADRs whipsawed throughout the day as more blocks were said to be offered in Iqiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. The morning selloff dragged peers including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S. on Friday, with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also managed block trades that included ViacomCBS, Discovery, Farfetch Ltd and Shopify Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Some of those shares were stung multiple times, with Discovery being the subject of at least three block trades. ViacomCBS and Discovery, which were already under pressure from a slew of analyst downgrades, posted their biggest one-day drops ever.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with link to hedge fund in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can Just 2 Diversified ETFs Provide All the Equity Diversification You Need?

    ETFs are supposed to keep investing simple. With a carefully selected duo of funds, investors can do just that.

  • Here Are the Stocks to Buy Now That the Easy Money Has Been Made

    The past year’s recovery has been led by so-called low-quality stocks, while high-quality stocks have been neglected.

  • April has been bullish for stocks but you shouldn’t bet on a repeat this year

    The U.S. stock market may or may not rise over the next four weeks. This earth-shattering prediction comes from my composite of stock-market seasonal patterns. My recommendation therefore is to be skeptical of all arguments based on alleged Wall Street seasonal tendencies.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts Approaching

    For investors seeking a strong growth option, and willing to take on some added risk, the biotech sector offers an unparalleled opportunity. Unlike other names, biotech companies often rely on only a few key milestones like data readouts or FDA approvals. So, when a particular result goes a company’s way, the news can act as a catalyst that sends shares soaring. However, investors looking to gain exposure to this space should know that this also makes these stocks riskier as unfavorable outcomes can have the opposite effect. As a result, the strength of investment opportunities in this sector can be harder to determine. So what’s the best way to gauge biotech stocks ahead of big catalysts? We suggest turning to Wall Street analysts for guidance. Using TipRanks database, we were able to identify two such stocks as they approach significant catalysts. The platform also revealed that these Strong Buy tickers boast impressive upside potential from current levels. Ardelyx (ARDX) We'll start with Ardelyx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments to improve the management of complications arising from kidney and cardiorenal diseases. This is a niche with a large patient base, and one that has to some extent been overlooked in the medical research industry. Ardelyx has created tenapanor, a targeted small molecule therapy. This first-in-class drug candidate is under investigation for its use in controlling serum phosphorus in adult dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Ardelyx believes that tenapanor makes it possible to achieve effective and consistent control of blood phosphate levels. So far, tenapanor has met its primary endpoint in three Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials evaluated the drug candidate’s efficacy and safety; two (BLOCK and FREEDOM) were monotherapy trials with adults CKD patients undergoing dialysis, while the third (AMPLIFY) was a dual mechanism trial. Ardelyx currently has an open label extension trial underway. The positive results from the Phase 3 studies form the background to the company’s New Drug Application to the FDA. This is a key milestone in the development and approval process. The key date is April 29, 2021 – this is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for tenapanor. Ahead of the upcoming PDUFA date, Wedbush analyst Laura Chico believes a successful outcome is in the cards. “Simply put, we see lead asset tenapanor as novel and differentiated, with the potential to disrupt hyperphosphatemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. The novel mechanism, robust serum phosphate lowering comparable to marketed phosphate binders and a lower pill burden creates a differentiated profile. Small-cap commercial launches are not for the faint of heart, but we see tenapanor's profile resonating with physicians. With the pipeline a call option, we presume an on-time approval (PDUFA 4/29/21) and 3Q21 launch,” Chico opined. In line with her comments, Chico rates ARDX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $14 target implies a one-year upside of 129%. (To watch Chico’s track record, click here) That Wall Street likes this stock is clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That consensus is built on 4 recent Buy reviews, which is good news for Ardelyx. The shares are priced at $6.10 and their $14 average price target matches Chico’s. (See ARDX stock analysis on TipRanks) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) The second biopharma company we’re looking at here, Heron, starts with a leg up – it has two drugs already approved by the FDA and on the market. Heron’s two approved drugs, Sustol and Cinvanti, are both indicated for use in treating the nausea that is frequently caused by chemotherapy. This is a serious side effect that has a distinct negative effect on the quality of life of many cancer patients – even when the chemo is effective. An efficacious anti-nausea drug should be a net boon for the company, and Heron expects that sales of the two drugs in 2021 should total $130 million to $145 million. The major catalyst for the company, however, is the upcoming PDUFA date for HDX-011 (Zynrelef). HDX-011 is indicated for use to control postoperative pain in small to medium surgical wounds in adults. It was granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2020, and the next milestone is the PDUFA date for FDA approval, currently set for May 12, 2021. Heron’s initial application was submitted in October 2018 and was followed by a complete response letter (CRL) in April of 2019. The CRL requested additional non-clinical and CMC data. The NDA was resubmitted in October of 2019, followed by a second CRL in June 2020 seeking additional non-clinical information. The third time's the charm? Stifel analyst Derek Archila believes so. “We continue to like shares and think there is upside on the approval of HTX-011 (postoperative pain) which is expected in May 2021. While HTX-011 has been hampered by two CRLs already, we think the approval in the EU offers de-risking on the clinical efficacy and safety front and that the minor issues that the FDA has raised around the excipients used should be addressable. On approval, we think shares could move to the low-to-mid$20 range," Archila commented. Archila’s upbeat outlook on Heron manifests with a Buy rating and a $28 price target that suggests room for 87% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus view. Heron has 3 recent Buy ratings, and an average price target that is somewhat more bullish than Archila allows; at $30.33, it implies a potential upside of ~103% on the one-year time horizon. (See HRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Duke University’s Early Coinbase Investment Could Now Be Worth $500M: Sources

    Duke’s direct exposure to Coinbase in one of its early investment rounds has probably increased 100x, two people familiar with the matter said.

  • Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

    The S&P 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based rally on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a seesaw week higher as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the quarter's end continued to buy stocks that stand to benefit from a growing economy while they added some beaten-down technology shares. The Nasdaq also ended higher as less popular tech shares advanced, but the composite index posted its second weekly decline in a row.

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Mutual Fund Holders of FedEx (FDX)

    Discover FedEx's five largest mutual fund investors, why these fund portfolio managers choose FedEx, and whether you should add it to your own portfolio.