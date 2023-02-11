Don't Race Out To Buy BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, BP investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.066 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.24 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that BP has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of £5.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether BP can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. BP's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. BP reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. BP has seen its dividend decline 1.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy BP for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering BP as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for BP and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

