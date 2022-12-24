Don't Race Out To Buy Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's shares before the 29th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current stock price of CA$9.24. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

We'd also point out that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has seen its dividend decline 6.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not that we think Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Be aware that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

