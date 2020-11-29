Don't Race Out To Buy CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 3rd of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of December.

CML Microsystems's upcoming dividend is UK£0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CML Microsystems stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of £2.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CML Microsystems's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for CML Microsystems

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CML Microsystems paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CML Microsystems generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 82% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that CML Microsystems's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see CML Microsystems's earnings per share have dropped 14% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. CML Microsystems has delivered an average of 1.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is CML Microsystems worth buying for its dividend? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of CML Microsystems.

So if you're still interested in CML Microsystems despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CML Microsystems (including 1 which is concerning).

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.