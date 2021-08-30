Don't Race Out To Buy Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Computer Modelling Group's shares before the 3rd of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Computer Modelling Group has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of CA$4.03. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Computer Modelling Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 78% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Computer Modelling Group's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.3% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Computer Modelling Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

To Sum It Up

Is Computer Modelling Group worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Computer Modelling Group's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Bottom line: Computer Modelling Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Computer Modelling Group. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Computer Modelling Group (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.