Don't Race Out To Buy EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase EnLink Midstream's shares before the 27th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.45 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, EnLink Midstream has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of $11.06. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. EnLink Midstream distributed an unsustainably high 118% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and EnLink Midstream fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see EnLink Midstream's earnings per share have dropped 26% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. EnLink Midstream's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.7% per year on average over the past eight years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Is EnLink Midstream worth buying for its dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 118% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in EnLink Midstream's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of EnLink Midstream.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of EnLink Midstream don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EnLink Midstream (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

