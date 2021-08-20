Don't Race Out To Buy Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Fiera Capital's shares on or after the 23rd of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fiera Capital has a trailing yield of 8.2% on the current share price of CA$10.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Fiera Capital's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. An unusually high payout ratio of 224% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Fiera Capital's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Fiera Capital has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Fiera Capital for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have not grown at all and Fiera Capital is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Fiera Capital doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Fiera Capital and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Fiera Capital (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

