Don't Race Out To Buy H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, H&E Equipment Services investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.10 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, H&E Equipment Services has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of $32.26. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. H&E Equipment Services paid out a disturbingly high 258% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 76% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and H&E Equipment Services fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see H&E Equipment Services's earnings per share have dropped 19% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past seven years, H&E Equipment Services has increased its dividend at approximately 1.4% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is H&E Equipment Services worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. What's more, H&E Equipment Services is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in H&E Equipment Services and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Be aware that H&E Equipment Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

