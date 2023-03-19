Don't Race Out To Buy Haily Group Berhad (KLSE:HAILY) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Haily Group Berhad (KLSE:HAILY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Haily Group Berhad's shares on or after the 23rd of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.0056 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.0056 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Haily Group Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of MYR0.395. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Haily Group Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Haily Group Berhad paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Haily Group Berhad's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 66% a year over the previous five years.

Unfortunately Haily Group Berhad has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Haily Group Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though Haily Group Berhad is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Haily Group Berhad.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Haily Group Berhad. We've identified 5 warning signs with Haily Group Berhad (at least 2 which are significant), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

