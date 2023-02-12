Don't Race Out To Buy Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Knights Group Holdings' shares before the 16th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.036 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Knights Group Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current stock price of £0.82. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Knights Group Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Knights Group Holdings paid out 143% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Knights Group Holdings's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Knights Group Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 25% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Knights Group Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 31% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Knights Group Holdings is already paying out 143% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Knights Group Holdings? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 143% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Knights Group Holdings's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Knights Group Holdings don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Knights Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

