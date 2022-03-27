Don't Race Out To Buy LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWRK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, LifeWorks investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.065 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.78 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, LifeWorks has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of CA$21.26. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. LifeWorks reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If LifeWorks didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (85%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. LifeWorks was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the LifeWorks dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

The Bottom Line

Is LifeWorks an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not that we think LifeWorks is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of LifeWorks don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for LifeWorks you should be aware of.

