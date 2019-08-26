Don't Race Out To Buy Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

Myers Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.54 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Myers Industries has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of $15.12. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Myers Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Myers Industries lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Myers Industries didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Myers Industries reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Myers Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Myers Industries for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

