Don't Race Out To Buy Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Resources Connection investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Resources Connection has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of $16.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Resources Connection's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Resources Connection can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Resources Connection is paying out an acceptable 72% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Resources Connection's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Resources Connection has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Resources Connection worth buying for its dividend? Resources Connection has been unable to generate earnings growth, but at least its dividend looks sustainable, with its profit and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable limits. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Resources Connection.

With that being said, if you're still considering Resources Connection as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Resources Connection and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though.

