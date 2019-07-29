Don't Race Out To Buy Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:T82U) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:T82U) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 2nd of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of August.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be S$0.016 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of S$0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 5.2% on the current share price of SGD1.92. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust paid out 142% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. For regulatory reasons, it's not uncommon to see REITs paying out around 100% of their earnings. However, we feel Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's payout ratio is still too high, and we wonder if the dividend is being funded by debt. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 143% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.7% a year over the previous 5 years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has seen its dividend decline 1.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. This is a clearly suboptimal combination that usually suggests the dividend is at risk of being cut. If not now, then perhaps in the future. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.