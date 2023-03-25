Don't Race Out To Buy Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Superior Plus investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Superior Plus stock has a trailing yield of around 6.6% on the current share price of CA$10.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Superior Plus's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Superior Plus reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Superior Plus didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the past year it paid out 124% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Superior Plus reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Superior Plus also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Superior Plus has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.8% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Superior Plus? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that being said, if you're still considering Superior Plus as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Be aware that Superior Plus is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

