Don't raise cash bail: Abolish this form of ransom on people who have not been convicted

Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey want to address violence in Montgomery. But they won’t seek real solutions. Instead, they pull the old “tough on crime” playbook from the shelf, dust off the cover, and present failed policies to us as common sense.

This time, Reed and Bailey and others say our local judges need to set higher bail amounts so more of our neighbors stay locked up in the county jail. They say this will make us safer. They are wrong. As the Pan-Alabama Bail Fund Union, we say our communities must abolish cash bail.

In the meantime, the Alabama Supreme Court is soon to review a motion filed by Bailey to increase bail amounts in murder cases to $1.5 million. We say they should deny the recommendation.

To understand why, it’s useful to review what cash bail is. When police arrest someone and take them to jail, the person is not yet convicted and still legally innocent, no matter what alleged offense led to the arrest. But it can take months — often years — to hold a trial in a person's case or negotiate a plea deal. Judges want to make sure that the person, once released, will show up for court dates. So, in exchange for releasing the person before trial, judges set bail: they require the person to lend the court an amount of money that the court only gives back once the case concludes (unless the person uses a bail company, in which case they get nothing back). The Alabama constitution guarantees almost all people the right to post bail in exchange for freedom before trial.

The problem? Bail is ransom. Some people and their families can afford to post bail and pay that ransom. Many cannot. This is why so many of our neighbors sit in our county jail for months and years before their trials begin. They can not afford to buy their freedom.

Now, Mayor Reed and District Attorney Bailey want you to believe that making freedom too expensive for more people is good for Alabama.

Again, they are wrong.

Legally, bail cannot be used as a tool to keep people in jail. Using excessive bail to keep people locked up discriminates against those who have less money. That kind of wealth-based detention is outlawed by the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The Eighth Amendment reads, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed,” and the Fourteenth protects our due process rights and liberty.

Mayor Reed and District Attorney Bailey's proposal to use bail as a weapon to keep people locked up is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, jail itself does no one any good. As 75 of our friends and comrades pointed out in this paper last week, the costs of pre-trial detention are substantial. Jail only further separates our friends and neighbors from us, their parents, children, friends, churches, jobs and coworkers. Only together, with everyone free, can we find new pathways to keep us truly safe.

The only people in our state who stand to benefit from rising bail amounts are the profiteering bail bond vendors. Courts may set the ransom, but it’s bail bondsmen who capitalize on it. Like payday loan sharks, they make money by locking people desperate for freedom into predatory payment plans, to skim off 10 percent or more of whatever bail amount is set. To post $20,000 bail, a bond agent will charge a detained person $2,000. Imagine their profits if, as Reed and Bailey want, bail amounts rise to $1,500,000.

Reed and Bailey already know how cash bail works. They know the rules. And yet they want to use it improperly, illegally, and unethically, no matter the consequences. Why? It is a politically convenient way to pretend they are addressing violence.

We urge you to reject their calls for bail amounts to rise by hundreds of thousands of dollars. Don’t accept this. Don’t let them get away with it.

As for us, we will continue to post bail for our neighbors charged with crimes who cannot afford to buy their own freedom. We will never charge anyone a dime. We will continue to believe that freedom, not failed alarmist policies of the past, offers a route to safety in our community.

The Pan-Alabama Bail Fund Union is a collective of abolitionist bail funds based in Montgomery, Huntsville, Gadsden and elsewhere. The funds are united in their efforts to reduce the harm of pretrial detention on marginalized communities and to reimagine the justice system as a whole.

