I don't like what Rashida Tlaib has to say. Conservatives should still defend her right to say it.

Four Arizona lawmakers put out a scorching news release last week. Their target was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the only Palestinian American in Congress. She was scheduled to speak at Arizona State University. They told her to get lost.

“Congresswoman Tlaib’s Extremist, Antisemitic Views Are Not Welcome in the State of Arizona,” the headline of the news release said.

The power of the statement was that it came from members of both parties – two Republicans and two Democrats.

And yet, they buried the lead.

Arizona State had already canceled the event

Not until the last paragraph did they get to the most important words in their message:

“Congresswoman Tlaib is of course free to speak on ASU’s campus, and we commend our universities for supporting free speech and hosting uncomfortable conversations.”

Their praise of the universities was premature.

Before Tlaib could address students at Arizona State University’s Neeb Hall on Friday afternoon, the university had canceled her visit.

People protest at Arizona State University after the campus canceled an event where Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was to speak on Palestine in Tempe on Nov. 17, 2023.

On the day of the speech, ASU announced that groups not affiliated with ASU had organized the event “outside of ASU policies and procedures.”

So, no go.

There are good reasons to silence Tlaib

If you needed good reasons to stop this event, Tlaib and the student protesters who support her had provided them.

Pro-Palestinian protesters had earlier in the week disrupted a student government meeting at ASU’s Memorial Union and were accused of throwing landscaping rocks at the windows.

Some of the Jewish students there said that ASU police had to escort them from the building for their own protection, and that they endured death threats from protesters.

Jewish students are being vilified. Will our allies stand up to antisemitism?

Tlaib, for her part, had just been censured on Nov. 7 by the U.S. House for “promoting false narratives” about Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and for “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

After the terror strike that killed more than 1,200 mostly Israeli civilians, Tlaib called for “dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”

Her colleagues perceived that as a defense of terrorism, not to mention a serious lack of empathy for the people slaughtered by Hamas.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Oct. 18, 2023, near the Capitol in Washington.

Tlaib's defense doesn't add up

Further, Tlaib has long embraced the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which has roots in the Hamas charter that calls for the destruction of Israel and is used by the terrorist group as a battle cry.

Widely perceived as a call to wipe out the state of Israel and the Jews living there, the expression is perceived by many as antisemitic and eliminationist.

Tlaib defended the expression: “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate,” she tweeted.

People protest at Arizona State University after the campus cancelled an event where Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was to speak on Palestine in Tempe on Nov. 17, 2023.

That’s not credible and small comfort to Jewish students who now hear it from protesters on campuses across the United States.

And yet Tlaib should have a forum at ASU. If requested by her student and faculty supporters there, the university, on principle, should find a way to make it happen.

ASU should let Tlaib speak, anyway

The ASU administration has taken enormous heat for defending free speech, particularly controversial speakers who are conservative and were opposed by large groups of students and faculty.

Officials should also endure the heat for providing a forum for a far-left controversial speakers such as Tlaib.

Cartoon falls to cancel culture: In perilous times, free speech attacks are no laughing matter

Defending speech is hard. Mundane speech never requires defending. Only speech that infuriates and polarizes needs protection.

The sweet spot for ASU in the battle over speech is to be hated by both left and right for defending speech rights universally.

The irony here is that there is a creeping agenda on the political left in recent years to silence conservative speech.

It arrives under the guise of “words are violence” or “disinformation,” but it’s really about silencing the right and consolidating power on the left.

Conservatives should defend Tlaib's right to free speech

Having endured years of this, conservatives should now be defending Rashida Tlaib’s right to express her sulfurous views on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Why?

Because words are the building blocks of civilized society. Civilized people work out our differences with words rather than clubs and knives and guns.

What can you say on college campuses? Why conservative and transgender people feel excluded.

Deny people left or right the words to express themselves and eventually we drive them underground, where they will turn to other means to solve their problems.

I sympathize with ASU officials. These are tense times with nations and peoples and families dividing over the Oct. 7 attack. Already we see violence trying to break out on the ASU campus.

But Tlaib is a member of Congress. She may have been censured, but she represents millions of voters in her Michigan district, many of them Muslims from Dearborn who view this conflict far differently than the majority of Americans who support Israel.

If people in Arizona want to give her a platform, she should have it.

I won’t like what she says, but I love the country that lets her say it.

Phil Boas

Phil Boas is an editorial columnist with The Arizona Republic, where this column first published. Email him at phil.boas@arizonarepublic.com

